Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The world has been busy arguing over which style of jeans is the most stylish right now, but for Us, it’s simply all about whatever looks and feels good. Sometimes that’s a skinny jean, sometimes it’s a straight-leg mom jean and other times it’s a wide-leg jean. We’re not picky on the silhouette itself, but we definitely are picky over which jeans we actually buy and recommend to our friends!

One brand that’s never done Us wrong is Lee. We’ve been wearing Lee jeans for as long as we can remember, and it’s still a must-own brand for our closet at any given time. Lee is so good that even A-listers wear it. Jennifer Lopez herself just rocked a pair for a photo shoot! We knew it was time to pick up another pair of Lees for ourselves inspired by the multi-talented star!

Get the Lee Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Jean in Anchor for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

J. Lo posed on the beach (last slide!) at her shoot for InStyle’s May 2021 Beauty Issue, wearing a staple white tank top and her light-wash Lee blue jeans. It was a simple, timeless look that still felt wholly fresh. When we saw these Lee jeans on Amazon, we knew they would deliver the same type of vibe. Plus, this pair is a bestseller with so many stellar reviews!

These jeans have the same sort of blue wash as Lopez’s, plus some light fading and whiskering details. Their denim is made of a cotton blend, and their price is definitely right. They have a slim, sculpting, skinny fit, but they’re stretchy for comfort — and they sit right around the natural waist for a mid- to high-rise effect that will flatter your figure!

Get the Lee Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Jean in Anchor for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

These jeans also have a traditional five-pocket styling and belt loops, and they come in short, regular and long lengths, meaning nearly everyone will be able to find the perfect pair of them. And if you want or need different colors, there are plenty also waiting for you on the same Amazon page! Go for a darker blue, a green, an off-white or maybe a cognac red!

With something as common as jeans, it can be hard to become excited about a new pair, but these Lee jeans are making it easy. We actually can’t wait to put them on and start figuring out some outfits, whether they be J. Lo-inspired or completely our own ideas!

Get the Lee Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Jean in Anchor for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Lee here and explore more jeans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!