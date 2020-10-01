This J. Lo-Approved Moisturizer Is on Sale for Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone knows how amazing Jennifer Lopez is. She’s a major triple threat — singer, dancer and actress all wrapped into one package! She’s also a super smart businesswoman who’s accomplished a lot and has permanently solidified her A-lister status.

But the Hustlers star is also known for how ageless she looks! We’re always on the lookout for her beauty secrets, but the most important one she revealed is actually super simple. The key is to wear SPF daily, and she singled out this inexpensive one from L’Oreal as her go-to!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream Face Moisturizer for just $17, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2020, but are subject to change.



Can you believe this moisturizer costs less than $20, even with J. Lo’s coveted stamp of approval? Since signing on as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador in 2010, Lopez has repeatedly praised the brand’s many affordable offerings — specifically this moisturizer! The Revitalift line from the brand is designed to keep your skin looking supple and young, and Lopez revealed to InStyle magazine that this moisturizer was made “to protect your skin.”

The key ingredient is the SPF. You have to keep your skin out of harm’s way when it comes to UV rays, and it’s smart to put it on every single day. Even if it isn’t sunny out, it doesn’t hurt to keep your skin protected! This daily moisturizer is also equipped with vitamin C and Pro-Retinol, both of which have anti-aging effects as well.

This moisturizer absorbs into the skin super quickly, and shoppers say that their complexions have never looked better! One reviewer actually says it’s helped them out with discoloration and sun spots, which is awesome. And what we love the most is the inexpensive price! It’s rare that you find a celeb-approved product that isn’t overly expensive, but this moisturizer is well within our budget. If it can get Us looking even half as stunning as J. Lo, we’re on board with it!

