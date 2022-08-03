Snag the Same Nike Sneaker Style Jennifer Lopez Recently Rocked

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whatever Jennifer Lopez wears, we want to wear too. That’s pretty much our motto. It’s obviously not always possible — we don’t all have a custom Versace dress hanging in our closet. But when it comes to more casual looks, we can sometimes pick out a piece or two actually in our budget.

We’re always on board for more pairs of shoes on our shoe rack, and comfy sneakers are the type of footwear that will never get old. You can especially bet on it when it comes to brands like Nike! J. Lo knows — she recently wore a pair!

Get the Nike Air Presto Sneaker starting at $115 at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom and Revolve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lopez was recently spotted in Los Angeles, just two days after tying the knot with Ben Affleck, heading to a studio in a comfy athleisure look. She wore a half-zip top and leggings, rocking a pair of black and white Nike Air Presto sneakers on her feet. These shoes debuted back in 2000 and are known for their extreme comfort!

Luckily, you can still grab a super similar pair of Air Prestos on multiple sites. These high-performance running shoes are great for workouts and active days, but they’re easily cool enough for casual outings too. They feel “like an old favorite T-shirt” thanks to the pull-on, stretchy sock upper — and things only get better from there!

Get the Nike Air Presto Sneaker starting at $115 at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom and Revolve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These sneakers also have an adjustable lacing cage, a pull-tab at the heel and signature swooshes on the toe, midsole and heel. As for the features you can’t see, they also have Nike Air technology, which delivers a bounciness to every step, as well as cushioning made to absorb the impact of solid, rocky ground and help distribute your weight. These shoes are also nice and lightweight!

Grab these shoes in black and white for the closest look to J. Lo’s — or grab an all-white pair on Amazon if that’s more in line with your style! Some sizes are selling out and we don’t know when or if they’ll be back!

Get the Nike Air Presto Sneaker starting at $115 at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom and Revolve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Nike here and explore more sneakers at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!