Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she got, she’s still Jenny from the block! Jennifer Lopez may work with the best designers and stylists in the business but when it comes to her clothing? She knows sometimes it’s better to choose comfort over cost — or at least, it most certainly seemed that way this past week. We spotted the 50-year-old on the set of her new movie, Marry Me, in the comfy-chic look to end all comfy-chic looks.

The secret weapon to Lopez’s lust-worthy look? Slippers. Now, these weren’t just any old slippers here — they were, in fact, UGG slippers. Yes, it’s true the fan-favorite brand isn’t just making a comeback — it’s here to stay. And for anyone who’s looking to steal this super comfortable shoe that has the Jennifer Lopez stamp-of-approval? Leave it to Us to have it covered. We found the exact pair she was spotted wearing on sale at Zappos!

The shoe Lopez can’t stop stepping into? The UGG Coquette Slipper, believe it or not. We first noticed the mom-of-two rocking this casually-glam choice last year on the set of her blockbuster hit, Hustlers, and since then? Her love for it has only amplified, according to this Footwear News article. Just this week, the brunette bombshell was once again seen wearing them; leaving many to wonder, “What’s so special about these slippers?” Well, if you’re asking Us — or the dozens of reviewers lusting over them — the answer is everything.

It’s impossible not to be loving this slipper! It’s superb, after all. Its remarkable design starts with an easy-to-wear, slip-on style. It’s perfect for anyone who’s looking to easily step out of their uncomfortable heels or boots, and step into something that’s comfortable and chic. Not only does this shoe come available in the Chestnut shade (that J. Lo prefers!) but it’s also offered in a wide assortment of colors and prints too. There’s everything from pink to Amphora (a leopard-printed grey tone), and even a fun black glitter one is thrown into the mix. The verdict? These have far exceeded not just one but many reviewers’ wildest expectations.

Just like we said, many of the reviewers couldn’t get over how “comfortable” and “chic” this shoe was! Aside from the sensational shades, the design in itself was lust-worthy. Reviewers loved how “warm and toasty” the luxurious shearling lining kept their feet, and what was better than that? These don’t just feel luxurious — they look it as well. In addition to this, others thoroughly enjoyed the genuine sheepskin sock liner.

Not only did it allow air to circulate and keep feet dry during the day, but it provided an extra layer of warmth and protection in case the weather takes an unexpected twist. Naturally, many were tempted to rock this shoe not just during the colder seasons but the warmer ones too. One reviewer had so much difficulty “fighting the temptation” and urge to do so. Who could blame her? This slipper isn’t just comfy-chic but is also J. Lo-approved. When it comes to footwear, that’s pretty much impossible to beat.

