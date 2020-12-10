This High-Low Sweater Is Guaranteed to Become a Staple in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For some of us, chunky sweaters are simply a no go. They may be popular, but they’re not for everyone — and that’s okay. Some of us like to keep our layers on the lighter side, with smoother fabrics and a more streamlined look. And some of us like both! Sometimes it really just depends on the day.

For Us, today is definitely a lightweight sweater type of day. The weather doesn’t even matter — we’re just feeling what we’re feeling right now. See, we found this one on Amazon and we automatically knew we wanted to be wearing it. Like, right now. We imagine it might be having the same effect on you too, considering the vast number of glowing reviews it’s gathered so far!

Get the Jouica Lightweight V-Neck Pullover Sweater for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater is miraculously soft, so prepare to experience some memorable comfort. It’s light and drapey though — not chunky, heavy or overly hot. It has a roomy fit and a relaxed V-neckline, plus dropped shoulders that form a slight batwing sleeve effect. The cuffs and hem are both ribbed, but they’re not tightly banded. They keep things loose and lovely, just the way we like it.

Adding on to the subtle yet chic accents are the single seam running vertically down the front, as well as the high-low hem. This hem hits around the mid/lower hips in front and down below the booty in back. You’ll see there’s a notch cut out at each side too, enhancing the high-low effect while also giving you more room to move so you don’t feel constricted!

This sweater is available in thirteen colors, so you can grab more muted, neutral shades like, brown, white, black, grey or khaki, or you can throw some more color into the mix with purple, blue, red, green and more. You’ll also find a few leopard print options on the same page, though they have a slightly different construction. It’s all about your personal preference and style!

This piece can easily be slipped on with a pair of skinny jeans or leggings, but don’t forget to take advantage of that hemline when it comes to tucking things in. Tuck just the front in and leave the back out. That way, you get the look without looking like you shoved a few fistfuls of fabric under your waistband. You know what we’re talking about!

