Staying ahead of the aging game requires an arsenal of products that will keep your skin firm and hydrated. While we all hope to age gracefully, there’s an easy way to maintain a youthful glow. Case in point: the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum. Julia Roberts is all about sporting a radiant glow and the Lancôme brand ambassador is absolutely swooning over this luxe potion.

Created to improve your skin’s appearance, this powerful anti-aging skin saver works to improve your skin’s firmness, elasticity and strengthens and protects your moisture levels. Formulated with Bifidus extract and glycerin, this serum promises a more radiant glow within a week of use. Equipped with a self-loading dropper, you will get the perfect serum dosage for each application to preserve your investment.

Roberts shared that she uses the serum prior to flights, alongside other skincare goodies. “Before I get on an airplane, which I am doing today, I pile up on the skin-care products,” she revealed. “You couldn’t hug me because I would just slip right away from you.”

Retailing for as little as $78 for a travel size and for up to $178, this product will give your skin an unforgettable glow. It’s fast-acting and anti-aging and if that’s what helps give Roberts her beautiful radiance, we plan on buying it in bulk.

Try Now: Grab the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum for up to $178!

Shop With Us: This BECCA Cosmetics Cooling Eye Cream Seriously Fights Dark Circles

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!