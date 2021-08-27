The $10 Natural Deodorant That Changed Julianne Hough’s Mind

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of us have been on the road to making the permanent switch to natural, aluminum-free deodorant. It can be a bumpy road though — even sometimes literally, if you’re prone to rashes! Getting your pits used to a natural deodorant can sometimes come with a period of iffy odor and sweat, and some natural deodorants still have some sketchy ingredients going on.

If you’re looking for a natural deodorant you can actually trust to do its job — all without staining your clothing — then this one we’re about to show you may be a game-changer. It’s not a stick, it’s not a roller and it’s not a spray. It’s actually more of a paste. And Julianne Hough can’t live without it!

In a recent interview with The Strategist, Hough revealed some of her most favorite, can’t-live-without products, and this deodorant was one of them:

“Until five years ago, I never wore deodorant. Ever. People would ask me, ‘Why don’t you smell if you don’t use deodorant?’ I never knew why. But about five years ago, all of a sudden I started having B.O. My hormones must have changed or something. At first, I didn’t want to start using deodorant, so I would just constantly wash my pits. But that didn’t work. Type:A was the first deodorant I felt good about using. It’s natural and it actually works. I had only tried roll-ons before, but this is almost like a paste. You have to squeeze it out to apply it.”

According to the manufacturer, this feel-good deodorant is totally aluminum-free, sulfate-free, toxin-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free. It’s even certified carbon neutral. But does it work? Definitely, according to Hough. It actually claims to create a protective barrier over your pits, absorbing sweat and eliminating odor-causing bacteria as soon as they start to arise. There’s a low amount of baking soda involved for maximal benefits, plus organic aloe and coconut oil to keep things extra soothing!

To use this deodorant, just squeeze a little bit out of the top and swipe across your pits. Don’t worry about stains or streaks with a formula like this! You also may adore the Crisp Citron scent with its fresh citrus and herbal properties. If you prefer another kind of fragrance, however, check out the other options on the same Amazon page. Maybe you’ll want something soft like Milk Vanilla Almond or something earthy like Evergreen Forest. There are multi-packs available too!

