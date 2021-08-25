Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we started to use highlighter, it majorly changed our makeup game. It took contouring to a whole new level, and it had us glowing like never before. The issue is that it often left us sparkling too, like a Twilight vampire reject — or even looking greasy or dry, depending on the formula.

We want a highlighter that brings out our natural glow so it looks like we’re illuminated from within, not wearing costume makeup. We all know celebs who are always beautifully glowing, so we decided to look into those celebs’ secrets, and that’s why this RMS Living Luminizer highlighter is in our shopping cart. Both Meghan Markle and Kourtney Kardashian have been known as fans!

Get the RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter for just $33! Also available in other shades! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Markle’s former makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, once told Today that she often used this product on her client, as Markle “always favors a fresh, glowing complexion.” Sellers called this product “a great cream highlight to use on the high cheekbones and nose because it’s light and fresh.”

Kardashian revealed her love for the same Living shade of this highlighter on her website, POOSH. In a post revealing some of the Kardashian and Jenner beauty faves, she said, “Sometimes I put the tiniest touch on the sides of my eyes,” linking specifically to this RMS highlighter!

This illuminating highlighter “melts into skin to create a subtle, elegant light-reflective sheen, bringing out your skin’s natural luminosity.” There’s no glitter involved, and its lightweight, balmy texture is grease-free. It’s also free of GMOs and gluten, and it’s cruelty-free. We also adore that it’s made with organic, skin-friendly oils to provide a nourishing effect as well as radiance!

This luminizer, which you can grab in five different shades on Amazon, can be applied with either your fingers or a brush, depending on your preference. Apply to the sides of your eyes like Kardashian, and make sure to try it on your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose and on your Cupid’s bow. The brand also recommends trying some on the center of your eyelids or even on your shoulders and collarbones in they’re exposed. You could even put a little on your knuckles! Anywhere you want that extra glow, just glow for it!

