Model behavior 101: take care of your complexion. Sure, supermodels were lucky to be born with flawless faces, but they also maintain a strict skincare regimen. If you want that dewy glazed-donut glass skin, you can’t just be using any old cleanser to wash your face! It’s all about the ingredients.

Just ask Kaia Gerber! The Bottoms actress is following in the footsteps of her mom, OG supermodel Cindy Crawford — the two are spitting images of one another! Like mother, like daughter, both beauties invest in a quality skincare routine so they’re ready for their close-up.

In 2021, Gerber revealed her beauty secrets with Vogue. “First step: Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser,” she said. “So, I kind of just gently massage this into my face. I use this morning and night.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about this cult-favorite cleanser, on sale now for 25% off at Youth to the People!

Get the Superfood Cleanser for just $29 (originally $39) at Youth to the People! Also available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser is an award-winning daily face wash that removes makeup, prevents build-up in pores and balances pH levels. Packed with powerful antioxidants from kale, spinach and green tea, this cleanser is a superfood superhero — just like green juice or an acai bowl! The rich gel targets skin dullness and blemishes for a rejuvenated, radiant complexion.

Right now, take 25% off all Youth to the People skincare products sitewide! Plus, get a free Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial with orders of $95 or more!

Give your skin a supermodel-approved glow-up with the Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser!

