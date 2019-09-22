Remember when we were kids we couldn’t wait to get older? Many of Us spent our entire childhood’s wasting them away, fantasizing of the days we’d finally be an adult. There was nothing we wanted to do more than to speed up the process and hit fast forward. The irony here? Now, that we’re finally adults? All we want to do is turn back the hands of time.

See, we always imagined being ‘older’ meant we’d look good and feel it too. The downside here? It’s anything but. From unexplainable aches and pains to dark, unflattering undereye circle it’s one very visible problem after another. And the biggest worry of them all? Our hair! Sure, we can conceal and contour like the professionals but when it comes to grey hair? We’re in need of some assistance… much like this root-to-tip coloring kit available at Amazon.

According to nearly 1,800 reviewers, the Color WOW Root Cover Up is the perfect at-home product to turn to. So many of them claim this cover-up can be used anytime, anywhere and any place on or hair. And, what are some of the major reasons so many of them are loving it?

Has anyone ever tried to fake-it-until-they-make-it? To their nearest hair salon, that is. Don’t worry Us too! And, that’s why this hair product is so perfect.

It’ll brilliantly cover up any of those grown-out roots (or gray hairs) that are peaking through. Plus, with 8 shades to select from it’ll seamlessly blend in with its surroundings. It doesn’t matter if we’re blonde, brunette or even black-haired, when applied directly to any section of our hair it’ll look as natural as ever.

It’s amazing we know, and we’re not loving it. One of Hollywood’s most famed hairdressers is too! Jen Atkin is the woman behind all of – or most of – Hollywood’s most famous hairstyles! From Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen, she’s the hairdresser we’re all dying to go to. And, now we can… kind of.

In an Allure Magazine interview, she didn’t just praise this product. She explained why she loves it, where she loves it and how we too can use it!

Akins says it’s great for anyone who’s looking to lighten up their dark roots or deepen light ones, or for those who are just looking for the illusion of thicker, fuller more voluminous hair in seconds. But can we achieve such depth? She continues explaining that she “brush{es} it along the part and around the face and the nape of the neck if I do a bun or ponytail to fill in any exposed scalp.”

When following this process to the ‘T’? We’re all just a step away from achieving those famed Kardashian-approved tresses, too! But let’s be clear she’s not the only one excited over this at-home kit. The reviewers are just as excited over it as well!

One reviewer couldn’t believe the full coverage it provided while another one claims it was great on receding hairlines. And our favorite reviewer of all? She was literally caught dead in her tracks over how well it worked. She says this product lasted not just through one swim session but a few, and it was perfectly in place until she washed it out a couple of days later. Making this cover-up the ultimate piece that our hair routines don’t just want but need.

