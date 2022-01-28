This Kate Hudson-Approved Steamer Is Nearly 40% Off on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even if you have your skincare system down and rely on super high-end products, there are always ways to boost your routine. How, you ask? With product-enhancing tools! You may have tested out a jade roller or even given gua sha a try, but the one device we’re currently in the market for is a fabulous facial steamer.

Our inspiration comes courtesy of Kate Hudson‘s Instagram account. She recently shared her morning skincare routine in a video that looked relaxing, soothing and envy-inducing. Quite frankly, we want our mornings to be as dreamy as hers — and they can be with this Vanity Planet at-home facial steamer!

Get the Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer (originally $95) on sale for just $60 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

The 42-year-old actress and Fabletics co-founder looks just as radiant and beautiful as she did in her breakout film role as Penny Lane in 2000’s Almost Famous, so it’s only natural to turn to her for major skincare tips! When we spotted this bestselling steamer in her daily routine, we knew it was an essential. Even better, when we did find it on Amazon, we discovered it’s currently on sale for almost 40% off!

This device detoxifies your skin by releasing hot steam onto your face, which helps open up your pores for a deeper clean. All you have to do is pour distilled water into the water tank, turn on the steamer and let it work its magic! The water you pour in is also enriched with the steamer’s built-in ion generator, so the steam can penetrate deeply into your skin for an even better clean.

This device can seriously turn your bathroom into your own personal at-home spa! You can use it whenever you want, but it’s recommended that you don’t go overboard — so limit it to about three times per week, depending on how sensitive your skin is. We plan on taking a tip from Hudson and using it before applying our favorite clarifying face mask to help it penetrate our pores. Next stop, flawless skin!

