Recreate Kate Moss’ Platinum Jubilee Waves With This Texture Spray

What do Kate Moss and Princess Diana have in common? They’re both British icons, yes, but the same hairstylist has also been behind some of their most famous looks! Sam McKnight, who was responsible for Diana’s shaggy hair in the ‘90s, was also behind Moss’s waves at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years as British Monarch. While we’ve been loving the adorable photos of four-year-old Prince Louis at the pageant, we were also obviously obsessed with the ‘90s bus — and Moss’ effortless wavy hair. And so we found the product behind it!

McKnight, who was also on the ‘90s bus with Moss and other celebs like Naomi Campbell, revealed the specifics behind Moss’ hair to British Vogue. “I always start by blow drying Kate’s hair upside down – it gives the perfect amount of volume,” he said. “While it was still warm we twisted it up into a topknot on top of her head and left it while she got her makeup done.” After, he took her hair down, added a few more waves and misted this texture spray over the top, backcombing her roots!

McKnight created this spray to deliver the “nonchalant yet glamorous up-do that all girls want.” As far as we can see, he excelled in this aspect! This spray even claims to “rival the efficacy of 20 hairpins,” offering grip and body without turning hair to stone. It’s all about a natural look!

This texture spray should be shaken up before use and applied to dry hair. You can spray it on before styling, or as McKnight did with Moss, also use it as more of a finishing touch. Whatever works best! You may find yourself wanting to apply it again and again just to experience the garden-inspired fragrance, featuring notes of water lily, pepper and juniper. Can we wear this as perfume too?

If we’re going to trust any hairstylist’s products and techniques, one who’s been working with A-listers and literal royalty for decades seems like a pretty safe bet. Plus, since this spray is sold on Violet Grey, that means it’s Violet Code approved, meaning it’s been recommended/used by beauty experts, vetted in Hollywood and approved by a large majority of testers. This is definitely about to become a must-have for Us!

