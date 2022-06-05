Family fun! While Prince Louis was notably absent from his family’s Platinum Jubilee outings at Cardiff Castle in Wales and at the “Platinum Party” concert, he returned with the rest of the family for a front row seat at the Jubilee Pageant.

Prince William and Duchess Kate took all three of their children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4 — to the final event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, June 5.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which is the final event of the 96-year-old sovereign’s celebratory weekend, celebrated iconic moments of the queen’s reign throughout the Commonwealth. According to the royals’ official Instagram Story, the special Gold State Carriage was driven to the performance in its first appearance since Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee 20 years earlier.

“First used for King George III’s journey to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762, it has been used at every Coronation since as well as the Queen’s Silver and Golden Jubilees,” a note on the Royal Family’s Instagram Story read on Sunday, showing off the vehicle’s procession to Buckingham Palace. As the carriage made its way to the main stage, a hologram of the queen — who did not attend in person — [is seen through the window.

On Sunday, the royals — including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Princess Anne and more — watched performers bring to life iconic moments from Elizabeth’s reign via maypole dances, hot air balloons, aerial artists and a 21-foot puppet dragon.

The Cambridge children have been present at many of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee events throughout the weekend, including the Horse Guards Parade procession and the Trooping the Colour military flyover. George and Charlotte later accompanied their the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, to Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, June 4, before joining them at the star-studded musical concert that night.

“Your Majesty, Mummy, the scale of this evening’s celebration —and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend — is our way of saying thank you; from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact, the whole world,” the Prince of Wales, 73, said in his moving Saturday night speech, honoring the queen’s legacy. “On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service. Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother.”

Charles added: “I know the Queen is watching these celebrations with much emotion, having I hope finished her marmalade sandwich, including immense regret that she cannot be here in person with us this evening. But Windsor Castle is barely 20 miles away so if we cheer loudly enough, she might, might just hear us.”

