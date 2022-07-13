Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to murder mysteries, we turn to detective Sherlock Holmes to crack the case. And when it comes to skincare secrets, we turn to another Holmes — Katie Holmes, whose natural beauty has dazzled Us for decades. Ever since she first stole our hearts as Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek, the actress hasn’t seemed to age. And we just discovered one of the reasons why!

It turns out that the Alone Together director preps her makeup with an anti-aging eye cream that works wonders. Holmes’ makeup artist Genevieve Herr told Who What Wear, “I also love to apply an eye cream and moisturizer from Pestle & Mortar. Both of these products are light and natural.”

This brightening treatment targets fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and under-eye bags. And this top-rated eye cream is currently on sale for Prime Day, so shop now before it sells out!

The Pestle & Mortar Recover Eye Cream is lightweight yet heavy-duty. This powerful product reduces wrinkles and dark circles, hydrates skin and evens tone. Created with the active ingredient of palmitoyl tri-peptide 5, this non-greasy formula stimulates skin cells to boost collagen production. The result? Youthful skin that is firmer and brighter.

Another key ingredient? Caffeine. This coffee seed extract acts like a double shot to awaken your under-eyes and restore your radiance. Start your day with a cup of coffee and this moisturizing eye cream. Peace out, puffiness! Say hello to new-and-improved plump skin.

This under-eye cream soothes and smooths at the same time. Nothing like the refreshing feeling of a lightweight lotion. Your skincare routine will turn into a spa experience!

Holmes is not the only fan of this brightening treatment! Shoppers highly recommend this product, calling it a “very nice eye cream that really helps to soften the skin around the eye area. So much so that it does a great job at diminishing fine lines, de-puffing the eyes and helping to deal with any sort of discoloration. It’s easy to use and does wonders for the skin. This eye cream is lightweight and takes years off of the eyes.” Amazing!

Another reviewer relayed, “You will feel how quickly this seems to become a lighter consistency and makes your under-eye area look smoother, well-hydrated, and plumper. I think this is a lovely product to brighten the area around one’s eyes.”

Keep your eyes on the prize with the Pestle & Mortar Recover Eye Cream, on sale now for Amazon Prime Day!

