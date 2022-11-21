Kick It Like Katie Holmes in These Bestselling Birkenstock Clogs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If anyone knows how to make casual look ultra-chic, it’s Katie Holmes. She spends the majority of her time in New York City, where it’s gotten quite chilly — which means it’s all about dressing in the comfiest and coziest way possible. No open toes here!

Recently, the 43-year-old teamed her matching lounge look with the quintessential winter shoe. This pair of Birkenstock clogs gives new meaning to the word comfort, and with the Dawson’s Creek alum’s stamp of approval, we’re more influenced than ever to pick up some of our own.

Get the Birkenstock Women’s Boston Shearling Clogs for prices starting at $155 at Amazon — also available at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Zappos!

These shoes essentially feel like you’re wearing a pair of slippers… but here’s the real kicker: You can rock them outside in any terrain. The exterior is made from soft suede, and on the inside they’re fully lined with warm and plush shearling fur. With a pair of thick socks, these shoes will keep your feet nice and toasty on even the harshest of winter days!

That said, obviously these aren’t snow shoes. You can’t wear them if there’s any type of wet weather dominating the forecast — but if it’s dry out, these clogs are absolutely ideal. What we love most about them is how easy they are to throw on. No-fuss shoes are definitely what we prefer to stock our wardrobes with — especially in the winter months.

Holmes opted to go for the brown version of these clogs, but they’re also up for grabs in a slew of other shades if you want to step outside the box. You can get them in black, grey and even some fun pastels. Pick out the pair you feel best suits your personal style — but if versatility is what you’re looking for, the option Holmes picked out is the best option. Once that’s complete, you can recreate the comfy-chic ensemble she wore with your favorite monochromatic lounge set. Birkenstocks have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and this pair is proof that they’re so much more than summer staples.

