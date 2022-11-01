Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to skincare, we wish we could go back in time to our past. We’d give anything to have our youthful complexion back! No wrinkles, fine lines or saggy skin in sight. Those were the days! But when it comes to haircare, we wish we could travel to the future — just a day or two. After all, our hair holds a curl best when it’s not completely clean. The lived-in look is always the goal.

We finally figured out a way to achieve that effortlessly undone aesthetic without rearranging our entire shower schedule. Katie Holmes has some of the best hair in Hollywood, and now we know why! Her hair stylist DJ Quintero shared some of the go-to products he uses on the Dawson’s Creek alum for extra body, texture and shine. One of her hair must-haves is the Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray. “This shine spray is perfect for adding a lived-in feel to the hair,” Quintero told Who What Wear. “’Tomorrow’s hair today,’ if you will. And it’s light, so you can keep layering as you go.”

If you want to channel Holmes’ glossy locks, then keep scrolling for her beauty secret!

The Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray is an ultra-light mist that delivers moisturized and healthy-looking hair. Natural mullein flower gives strands a solar-powered glow by converting UV rays into full-spectrum light. You’ll literally be shining like the sun!

Bring your dull hair back to life with this vegan, cruelty-free and plant-based product! This lightweight shine spray won’t weigh your hair down or flatten curls. Peace out, greasy! Hello, glossy!

Shoppers are smitten with this Color Wow Shine Spray. “Best hair spray!” one customer declared. “It’s helping me keep luster on my hair in a season that normally dries my hair. It’s a definite yes for me.” According to another reviewer, “WOW is a wonderful product. The best shine spray I have ever used. I have very dry hair and it works great for me.”

WOW is right! Shine like Holmes with the Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray.

