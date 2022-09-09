This Vegan Hairspray Smells Like a Tropical Vacay and Won’t Harm Your Strands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hairspray is a truly hit-or-miss product. In fact, some shoppers don’t bother with using hairspray at all. While it may be able to hold a style for longer, in the end, it can wind up causing more harm than good. That’s because there are a handful of hairsprays on the market which contain parabens, sulfates and other ingredients that won’t do your strands any favors.

There’s no question that hairspray offers a slew of benefits — especially for hair that’s flat or super straight. So if you want to reap its rewards without leaving your locks feeling crunchy, stiff and damaged, you may want to try out Pacifica’s Big Waves Hairspray! Reviewers report it provides their hair with great hold and texture that feels natural, plus it has an incredible tropical scent to boot.

Get the Pacifica Beauty Big Waves Soft Hold & Volume Hairspray for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.



This spray is completely vegan and doesn’t contain any of the harmful ingredients that may damage your hair, but this doesn’t mean it can’t give you supreme hold! It’s designed to make whatever style you create last longer, whether you just curled your hair, used hot rollers or want to give your hair some beachy texture. The hold is strong, but it feels soft at the same time — leaving you with a beautifully organic texture!

For shoppers who describe their hair as seriously straight, this product is a godsend. They claim their “curls held all night long” but didn’t feel stiff whatsoever, which is simply a dream! That said, another benefit of this spray is the amazing smell, which will make you feel like you just came back from a luxe tropical vacation. It has notes of vanilla, coconut and just a touch of sea salt to create the full experience. Some may not love it, but we’re all about it! A hairspray that smells fabulous, feels lavish and happens to be affordable? Sign Us up!

