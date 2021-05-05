Channel Katie Holmes’ Gucci Leather Loafer Look for Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been fans of Katie Holmes for a couple of decades already (what is time?), but this past year, she’s evolved into an entirely new level of fabulous. Her confidence, her talent and her fashion sense can’t stop, won’t stop — and we have no problem with that. We’ve made some major changes to our own wardrobe just from seeing her out and about!

Holmes has recently played a big role in transforming the shoe section of our closet. Every time we spot her in a pair of loafers, we’re reminded just how versatile and chic the shoe style is. Back in April, she posted a photo on Instagram that pushed us to finally find a new pair of our own, and we’re thrilled with what we came across!

Get the SheSole Slip-On Black Loafers starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Holmes’ photo was of her feet, wearing black Gucci loafers with scrunched down white socks and cropped, stonewashed jeans. We were convinced. Of course, Gucci loafers tend to run for at least $800, so we had to do a bit of searching to find a quality pair that wouldn’t put a huge dent in our wallet. When we found this SheSole pair, we knew it was the winner!

These loafers have such a similar look to the ones Holmes photographed. They have a smooth faux-leather upper in black, plus a similar decorative metal chain accent at the instep in gold. Check and check. These slip-on flats also have a squared-off toe, making them even more in style, plus a double padded memory foam footbed for advanced comfort. You can see from the photos just how comfortable they look — just imagine how they feel on your feet!

You can wear loafers like these so many different ways. Take a cue from Holmes and wear this pair with socks and jeans, or maybe ditch the socks and trade the jeans for skinny slacks. Dress them up with an LBD or slip dress, wear them to work or let them elevate a pair of shorts and a tee in the summertime.

These loafers haven’t been around for long, but with inspiration from Holmes and other celebs, they might not be around for long either. Be one of the first to grab a pair and impress your friends when you wear them out!

Not your style? Shop more from SheSole here and see more loafers and slip-ons here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

