Channel Katie Holmes’ Effortless, Casual Vibes With This Side-Split Tank Top

It feels like it’s been getting 100 degrees hotter every day lately. We’ve been blasting the air conditioner during the workday and at night, but what about when we need to commute, run errands or attempt to have some classic summer fun outside? What do we wear to keep cool — and cute?

There’s no better celeb to turn to for inspiration than Katie Holmes. The actress’ city-chic looks have been keeping Us inspired for a while now, and thankfully, they just keep on coming. Just the other day, Holmes stepped out in NYC’s Soho neighborhood wearing ivory pants, buckle sandals, a high-neck tank with side notches and a baseball cap and mask. We’re definitely opting for shorts right now, but that tank? We wanted one just like it…and so we found one!

Get the icyzone Muscle Tank for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Like Holmes’ tank, this icyzone piece has a side-split design for added cuteness and to allow for more movement, as well as a high, banded neckline. It has an overall relaxed fit, making it great for humid days, and its racerback style is sporty and cool, keeping less fabric on your back.

This tank also has exaggerated armholes in true muscle tee fashion, allowing for even more airflow while also allowing you to show off a pretty bralette, a strappy sports bra, a bandeau, a more fitted tank or maybe your swimsuit on a beach or pool day!

This tank currently comes in 18 colors. You can go dark like Holmes with the black version, or you can lighten things up with shades like lavender purple, denim blue, sweet pea green, blushing pink or a melon orange. Check them all out! Simple tanks are one of our top things to stock up on, so we love that there are so many options here.

There are so many ways to wear this piece. Of course, you can wear it to the gym with some yoga shorts or leggings, or you can keep things casual like Holmes, perhaps with lightweight linen pants or by tucking the front into a pair of denim shorts. You can transition it into cooler weather too with some jeans, booties and a jacket. You’ll never run out of ways to wear this tank!

