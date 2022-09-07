Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a few shoe trends we can’t get enough of lately. One is the chunky lug sole. We want it on boots, sandals — everything. The edgy ‘90s vibes are just too cool. Another is a classic penny loafer. Sleek, timeless and easy to style, perfectly designed loafers are must-own shoes at all times for Us.

So now what if we…combined them? Yes! Our ultimate favorite shoe right now, especially for the fall, is a lug-sole loafer. We have plenty of inspiration to work with too. Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner, specifically, have rocked the look, and they’ve even been wearing the same exact Vagabond shoe. The best part? That shoe is available to buy right now on Nordstrom’s website!

Get the Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Penny Loafer for just $175 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These shoes simply ooze cool. They have a polished leather upper, featuring contoured penny straps for that ever-fashionable look. Inside you’ll find a recycled polyester lining, and beneath is the chunky rubber outsole, lugged for not only style but for stability. These shoes are great for keeping you upright on slippery surfaces — and they’re “perfect for stomping down gritty city streets”!

Reviewers say these loafers are “beautifully made” and that they “look good with so many outfits.” They’re calling them “stylish and unique but simple enough to pull off at work,” which is exactly the type of vibe we wanted. We don’t have to carry around an extra pair of shoes to change into after work anymore!

Jenner has worn her Cosmo 2.0 loafers with a knit tank and high-rise slacks, as well as with a white crop top and jeans. We’ve also seen Holmes rock them with jeans multiple times, along with long winter coats and socks for a cozy vibe. Socks and loafers are always a cute coupling, though you can wear them on bare feet too, or over tights!

You can try rocking these loafers with anything from a tailored suit to a puff-sleeve mini dress. Try them with overalls, with a long-sleeve sweater dress or with leggings and an oversized tee. You’ll soon find they can adapt to and even elevate just about any outfit!

Last note — these loafers do only come in whole sizes, so if you typically wear a half size, just remember that it’s recommended you size up for the best fit!

