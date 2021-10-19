Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to step up your fall and winter basics?

Meet Briavia. Fashion trends come and go but Briavia basics are forever. Check out the range of high-quality stretchy styles that are designed to sculpt your body to make you look and feel your best! All tops and bottoms are made with thick plush materials for maximum comfort this season. Briavia focuses on timeless cuts and eye-catching textures to give your basics a little bit of edge. All styles are super versatile and made to dress or up, down or layered. Briavia also offers a range of sizes from XS to 2XL and free exchanges!

Since basics remain the staple of every wardrobe, the question isn’t, “Should I buy new basics?” but rather, “Where can I find the perfect basics?” Our world is ever-changing, and we now have to take into consideration the sustainability of our purchases and who we are empowering with our dollar. Fast fashion designs aren’t made to last and buying from some brands only enables their wasteful and destructive practices. So now the question remains, “Where can I find new basics while creating a positive impact?” Let us introduce you to Briavia.

Briavia is a woman-owned business started in 2008 by model and fashion blogger-turned-designer Brianna Wu. Wu started Briavia after moving to Los Angeles at the age of 18. Originally, her brand specialized in bikinis but later expanded to include a wide array of selections including bodysuits, colorful tops, and form-accentuating activewear. As most customers may know, she has always been involved in every step of the process. Her tiny apartment used to double as a warehouse for all of her inventory. She would process, pack and ship every single order she received personally. Even now as her brand has grown into a full-scale operation, she still remains heavily involved to make sure every customer is taken care of.

Briavia recently expanded to a brick-and-mortar shop in the heart of the historic fashion district in Downtown Los Angeles. It currently serves as a beautiful aesthetically-pleasing showroom showcasing new designs, classic pieces like the Bridgewater top, and pieces from collaborations with her friends, who range from social media influencers to celebrities. This new location will be open to the public and fully shoppable in the next coming months.

Wu attributes her organic growth to satisfied customers. Through reposts and in-feed tags, Briavia has exploded onto the Instagram explore page. Shoppers often post their hauls in videos and photos that span across all social media platforms. Briavia believes that happy customers lead to new customers and new customers lead to repeat happy customers. One peek at her tagged photos boasts her clothing line draped on women of all sizes and from all walks of life. From your favorite influencer to your next-door neighbor, anyone can find something they’ll love at her shop.

What inspires each unique piece? Briavia’s pieces are named after famous North American cities that Wu has traveled to. Every city has a unique story to tell, and that’s reflected in the clothing her brand has to offer. We live in a diverse country where traveling a few miles in any direction introduces you to a completely new experience. The setting changes and so do the local cultures. As the daughter of immigrants, Wu prides herself in being inspired by all of the unique cultures and places that make up the United States. Over 50% of her pieces are made in the USA.

Briavia specializes in making the comfiest basics while using high-quality fabrics that are sure to be your favorite basics for years to come. “My mission was to create a brand that respects the planet and everyone involved in the process,” states Wu. “In our last collaboration we included plantable hangtags to reduce paper waste. The hangtag was formulated with a mix that contained non-GMO wildflower seeds. I wanted to make clothes that didn’t make you think twice about buying. You’ll look and feel great knowing you’re supporting a woman-owned business. My future goals include more collabs, more size inclusivity, switching to all 100% recycled fabrics, prolonged sustainability and offering unisex fashion and jewelry.”

Briavia offers free shipping on orders over $99 and offers affordable options starting at $15.

So go ahead and shop, because you deserve it.

