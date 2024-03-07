Your account
Kelly Clarkson’s Home Collection Has So Many Bestsellers on Sale Now at Wayfair

By
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

With spring almost here, chances are you’re starting to think about seasonal cleaning and reinvigorating your dwellings. Whether you want a new area rug or furniture, now is the time to find deals on key items. Kelly Clarkson is a multi-hyphenate talent known for her impeccable singing skills and for hosting a wildly popular daytime talk show, but she also has a home collection at Wayfair. Right now, you can find plenty of bestsellers in the Kelly Clarkson Home collection on sale at the furniture powerhouse — and they’re bound to elevate your spring reinvention process.

From sturdy chairs to accent mirrors, there’s a piece in the Kelly Clarkson Home collection that will suit your tastes. Keep reading, as we rounded up eight Kelly Clarkson Home deals to shop now at Wayfair!

Gloria Velvet Storage Ottoman

Gloria Velvet Storage Ottoman
Wayfair

This velvet storage ottoman will add a fashionable touch to any room — was $280, now just $153!

See it!

Carine Metal Arch Wall Mirror

Carine Metal Arch Wall Mirror
Wayfair

Everyone needs a mirror in their home! This wall mirror has a chic arch style that adds a nice curvy element to your space — was $128, now just $100!

See it!

Deauville 21” Distressed Table Lamp

Deauville 21'' Distressed Table Lamp
Wayfair

This distressed table lamp works as an accent piece or just a truly stylish light fixture — was $108, now just $68!

See it!

Courchevel Upholstered Armchair

Courchevel Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair

This upholstered armchair may become your favorite seat in the house — was $650, now just $410!

See it!

Courseulles Upholstered Sturdy and Breathable Solid Back Dining Chair for Dining Room (Set of 4)

Courseulles Upholstered Sturdy and Breathable Solid Back Dining Chair for Dining Room (Set of 4)
Wayfair

Get this cute dining room set for over 54% off right now — was $363, now just $167!

See it!

Aaliyah Solid Wood Farmhouse One Shelf One Door End Table

Aaliyah Solid Wood Farmhouse One Shelf One Door End Table
Wayfair

This one-shelf one-door end table is a unique option that offers plenty of storage in small spaces — was $495, now just $186!

See it!

Madison Handmade Chunky Double Knit Throw

Madison Handmade Chunky Double Knit Throw
Wayfair

Who doesn’t like cuddly blankets? This chunky double-knit throw will keep you nice and toasty regardless of the season — was $90, now just $70!

See it!

Molly Counter & Bar Stool

Molly Counter & Bar Stool
Wayfair

This bar stool has a refined and sophisticated aesthetic — was $369, now just $190!

See it!

