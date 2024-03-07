Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring almost here, chances are you’re starting to think about seasonal cleaning and reinvigorating your dwellings. Whether you want a new area rug or furniture, now is the time to find deals on key items. Kelly Clarkson is a multi-hyphenate talent known for her impeccable singing skills and for hosting a wildly popular daytime talk show, but she also has a home collection at Wayfair. Right now, you can find plenty of bestsellers in the Kelly Clarkson Home collection on sale at the furniture powerhouse — and they’re bound to elevate your spring reinvention process.

Related: 7 Organization and Storage Deals for Spring Cleaning on Amazon Get a head start on your spring cleaning with these organization and storage deals that we found on Amazon — details

From sturdy chairs to accent mirrors, there’s a piece in the Kelly Clarkson Home collection that will suit your tastes. Keep reading, as we rounded up eight Kelly Clarkson Home deals to shop now at Wayfair!

Gloria Velvet Storage Ottoman

This velvet storage ottoman will add a fashionable touch to any room — was $280, now just $153!

Carine Metal Arch Wall Mirror

Everyone needs a mirror in their home! This wall mirror has a chic arch style that adds a nice curvy element to your space — was $128, now just $100!

Deauville 21” Distressed Table Lamp

This distressed table lamp works as an accent piece or just a truly stylish light fixture — was $108, now just $68!

Courchevel Upholstered Armchair

This upholstered armchair may become your favorite seat in the house — was $650, now just $410!

Courseulles Upholstered Sturdy and Breathable Solid Back Dining Chair for Dining Room (Set of 4)

Get this cute dining room set for over 54% off right now — was $363, now just $167!

Aaliyah Solid Wood Farmhouse One Shelf One Door End Table

This one-shelf one-door end table is a unique option that offers plenty of storage in small spaces — was $495, now just $186!

Related: 5 Cozy Home Accents to Elevate Your Holiday Hibernation Experience Welcome to hygge season, where the weather is cold and we exercise contentment. It’s a time to focus on well-being and cozy vibes. During this season of your life, we want to create an inspirational space where you feel the warmth of a throw blanket, plush slippers and time to read your favorite novel next […]

Madison Handmade Chunky Double Knit Throw

Who doesn’t like cuddly blankets? This chunky double-knit throw will keep you nice and toasty regardless of the season — was $90, now just $70!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Molly Counter & Bar Stool

This bar stool has a refined and sophisticated aesthetic — was $369, now just $190!