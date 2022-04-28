Kelly Ripa Once Said She ‘Always’ Wears This Sunscreen — Even Indoors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we’re talking about anti-aging skincare, who better to turn to for advice than Kelly Ripa? The actress and talk show host is 51, but you would never know it thanks to her dedication to her regimen. Ripa knows best, so it doesn’t surprise Us that she not only has a favorite sunscreen — but also raves about it!

Protecting your skin from the sun is one of the top things you can do to prevent wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and of course, serious disease. It’s more than just wearing it for beach days and music festivals though. It’s recommended that you wear it every day, the Ripa way, even if you’re staying inside!

Get the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Face Sunscreen SPF 60 for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

In 2020, Ripa revealed her skincare favorites to Prevention. “I wear sunscreen always. I even wear it indoors as well,” she said, noting this La-Roche Posay pick as her go-to. “My dermatologist said even if it’s the tiniest window, sun gets in. Sun bounces off reflective surfaces and you don’t realize the older you get, it’s the sun you experienced as a teenager when you didn’t protect your skin that comes back to haunt you as a 50 year old.”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host is adamant about her family staying protected in the sun too. “I’m constantly on my daughter about wearing sunscreen. My boys do it automatically. My daughter just wants to have a good time,” she said playfully.

Get the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Face Sunscreen SPF 60 for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sunscreen boasts SPF 50 broad spectrum protection, and it’s even infused with an antioxidant complex aiming to further protect skin against environmental damage from free radicals. It’s allergy-tested and tested on sensitive skin, free of fragrance, parabens and oil. It’s marked non-comedogenic too, which isn’t a surprise from the dermatologist-favorite brand. It even contains silica powder to help absorb excess oil!

One more reason this sunscreen is so popular? It’s so lightweight, with a fluid texture that absorbs with ease. No more goopy, heavy sunscreens that leave a greasy residue on top of skin. Just flawless protection from here on out, please!

Get the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Face Sunscreen SPF 60 for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from La Roche-Posay here and see more sunscreens here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more beauty and wellness recommendations? Check out other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!