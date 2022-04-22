Forget Kombucha — This New Gut Health Supplement Is a Serious Bloat-Buster

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling bloated? We know for Us, even when we’re drinking plenty of water and staying active, an uncomfortable bloat is always just on the horizon — if it hasn’t already arrived. We simply don’t need the digestive discomfort on top of our immune system concerns, especially as we start to question if every sneeze is the result of spring allergies or something worse.

Some bodies are simply more prone to bloating, and sometimes these pesky things just come with age. The point is, we don’t want them to be a bother anymore. And they don’t have to be. No, we’re not telling you to chug an entire bottle of kombucha right now to elevate your gut health. How about just one little capsule instead?

Synbiotic+ is the newest launch from Ritual and might just be your favorite yet. It’s a three-in-one supplement, containing prebiotics, probiotics and a postbiotic! And unlike kombucha, you can be done with it in a matter of seconds, it doesn’t need to be refrigerated and you don’t need to deal with any acidic flavors you don’t enjoy. You also only need to take one per day. You don’t even need to take it with food!

This supplement has a clean formula made with vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO ingredients. It’s third party-tested as well. Plus, Ritual’s in-house scientists and medical experts help guide all new product innovation and clinical research, so you can trust that only the best ingredients for you make up each minty capsule!

This supplement has a variety of potential benefits. We love how it may assist in digestive support, relieving bloating, gas and diarrhea thanks to probiotic strains LGG and BB-12. Clinical research scientists found that these these two prebiotic strains “may promote human health and support the daily wellness of consumers in important health domains,” as reported in Cogent Food & Agriculture. “There is evidence that BB-12 beneficially affects stool frequency in populations with reduced stool frequency. LGG appears to prevent Antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD) in patients treated for H. pylori infection.” LGG and BB-12 were also found to “support immune defense against pathogens in the upper respiratory tract”!

Synbiotic+ also claims to target undesirable bacteria in the gut, supporting the growth of good bacteria instead for a balanced gut microbiome. Meanwhile, the postbiotic “provides fuel to the cells that make up the gut lining and supports gut barrier function.” All of this in just one little capsule? You know it. Grab one of the beautiful containers today and see how just one month of Synbiotic+ can leave you feeling like your best self!

