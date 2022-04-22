Stressed? These ‘Tranquility’ Capsules May Calm Anxious Minds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with anxiety can be a challenge. It can present itself seemingly at random, day after day, or it can be exacerbated by stressful situations. Things like meditation, tea and exercise may help — but you may be looking for a faster fix that doesn’t take time out of your day. Something you can rely on to soothe your mind!

It’s best to consult with a doctor if anxiety is seriously affecting your everyday life, but we love how certain supplements can help. These capsules, for example, require no prescription, and they’re beloved by shoppers who need a little help finding peace from their anxious thoughts!

These daily capsules claim to help relieve stress and anxiety, keeping your mind calm during the day and even helping you sleep at night. Like all of Zenium’s supplements, they’re scientifically-formulated, plant-based and natural and made with vegan, GMO-free ingredients.

These capsules feature nine key ingredients. One is ashwagandha, which has been found to be a “promising safe and effective traditional medicine” for chronic stress, anxiety, insomnia and more (Pub Med). Another ingredient we quickly recognized was L-theanine, known to be an effective mood booster. The Journal of Nutrition & Intermediary Metabolism published a study on this amino acid, finding that in a review of five randomized controlled trials with over 100 participants, four trials found that L-theanine helped reduce stress and anxiety.

These capsules are also made with 5-HTP, also known as “happy chemicals,” and GABA (gamma aminobutyric acid), known to have a calming effect on a stressed or scared brain. You’ll also find soothing lemon balm in the ingredients, as well as magnesium, which may help relax tense muscles. Rounding out the ingredients are valerian root and Rhodiola rosea, other natural botanicals that may bring about tranquility.

Each container of this Zenium supplement contains 60 capsules, and it’s recommended that you take two a day. Try one container for a month and see how it may help calm your body’s “fight or flight” response, brighten up dark thoughts and leave you feeling like yourself again!

