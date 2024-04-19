Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Being a fashion writer, I’ve become an expert at spotting a trend when it’s about to take off. When it comes to a shoe trend becoming big, it takes a few elements — a stylish design, comfortable wear and a growing shopper fan base. But another one of the key elements I use to help to detect when shoes are about to become big is when they start getting a celebrity backing. That’s why I think this new pair is about to become major.

The new sneakers I think will start to become as viral as other major shoe trends (e.g. Hokas and Adidas Sambas), are the Reebok FloatZig 1 Sneakers. The latest celebrity spotted in them was Kelsea Ballerini on April 9 in Los Angeles. The country pop icon wore them with a chic post-workout outfit that included a crop top, cropped leggings and some stylish sunnies. Her tennis shoes came in a vintage green, aqua and peach colorway.

One celebrity spotted in these shoes before Ballerini was none other than model and My Body author Emily Ratajkowski. Ratajkowski, however, wore the sneakers while out in New York City walking her dog, paired with a sherpa jacket, sweats and some oversized shades. Seeing the way both Ballerini and Ratajkowski wore them proves that they’re not only a comfortable choice for a workout, but they’re also stylish enough for a street style outfit too.

These sneakers have an ultra-sleek design that features the signature Reebok logo and zigzags, a chunky sole and eye-catching color combinations. And though they have a cool design, they’re still made for performance with their proprietary Floatride energy foam sole, providing a lightweight feel. They also have responsive cushioning and an outsole that distributes energy for extra cushioning from heel to toe.

Though we love when our favorite celebrities introduce Us to their new favorite kicks and show us how they style them, the shoes unfortunately start to sell out once the trend starts to take off. Knowing that these have now been spotted on at least two celebrities, I suggest that if these tennies have sparked joy in you, you grab them now — before they start selling out in your favorite color and style. Yes, they’re on the pricier side, coming in at $130 on Amazon and Reebok, but considering their style, performance and celebrity backing, they’re well worth it.

See it: Get the Reebok FloatZig 1 Sneaker for just $130 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

