Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Between awards season and festival season, we’ve been confronted with some harsh truths lately. After watching our favorite celebs hit the red carpet and party in the desert, we find ourselves questioning our own skincare routines. For instance, how is it possible that every A-lister has perfect pearly whites? We need answers.

One star who has always mesmerized Us with her good looks is Kendall Jenner. While we can’t copy and paste the top model’s complexion, we can steal one of her beauty secrets. In addition to launching her own 818 Tequila brand, the Kardashians star has teamed up with MOON Oral Care as an ambassador and stakeholder. Jenner also co-created a teeth whitening pen, which may just be the key to her sparkling teeth.

I’ve tried some of these MOON products myself, and I have to say they’re delightfully refreshing! If you want your teeth to glisten like an Academy Award, then try these oral care remedies today.

This Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste

Brush, whiten and remove stains simultaneously with this top-rated toothpaste! Crafted with vegan ingredients, this fluoride-free toothpaste tastes like peppermint. As one shopper said, “The flavor lunar mint is crazy good and refreshing. I’m not only whitening but it also refreshes your mouth like I’m using mouthwash.”

Get the MOON Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Teeth Whitening Pen

Curated by Kendall Jenner, this pen instantly brightens teeth and whitens over time. Formulated with a blend of antioxidants and essential oils, this vanilla mint whitening pen also freshens breath on the go. Score!

Get the MOON Teeth Whitening Pen Elixir III by Kendall Jenner for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Teeth Whitening Strips

Give your teeth a glow-up with these teeth whitening strips! As opposed to other whitening strips on the market, MOON’s version dissolves in your mouth after just 15 minutes. Another bonus: minty fresh breath!

Get the MOON Teeth Whitening Strips for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Stain Prevention Teeth Wipes

Ever wished you could just wipe away a wine stain during date night? Well, now you can! These individually wrapped teeth wipes remove surface stains on teeth caused by wine, tea, coffee and soda. Brighten teeth and freshen breath on the fly!

Get the MOON Stain Prevention Teeth Wipes for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Soft Toothbrushes

Shoppers say that these MOON toothbrushes are a game-changer. “It really feels like a massage on my gums and I will never ever go back to a regular toothbrush ever again,” one reviewer reported. “I still feel clean after using it. I cannot recommend this product enough.” Be gentle on your gums with these soft toothbrushes that still get the job done!

Get the MOON Toothbrushes 2-Pack for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for additional ways to elevate your hygiene routine? Check out more picks below:

