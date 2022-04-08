Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say you’re never fully dressed without a smile — but we don’t feel like flashing a grin unless we’re showing off pearly whites! Back in the day, our teeth always used to glisten. Over time, however, our once sparkling smile has yellowed. If you’re in the same boat, then you’ll be relieved to hear that we finally found a foolproof solution. Brighter days and whiter teeth ahead!

Other than our dentist, the only source we trust for oral hygiene advice is a Real Housewife. Have you ever noticed how all of the Housewives on Bravo have perfect teeth? Now we finally know their secret! Both Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County recommend Plus White’s 5-Minute Whitening System.

Get the Plus White Premier Whitening System for just $13 at Amazon! Also available at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Let’s just say we have an oral fixation with the Plus White Premier Whitening System. Gorga said, “One of my favorite whitening products is Plus White 5-Minute Whitening System. I just love it! It is so easy to use too! I can do it at home anytime I want to give my smile a boost of white.” Judge added, “Things are getting brighter. Well, at least my teeth are! I wanted to share with you the Plus White 5-Minute Whitening System. If you’re looking for a professional-level teeth whitening system, I highly recommend you try Plus White. It’s easy, convenient, effective and enamel-safe! And you don’t have to leave your house.”

Get the Plus White Premier Whitening System for just $13 at Amazon! Also available at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Many teeth whiteners claim to work over a long period of time, but Plus White’s Speed Whitening System brightens teeth in just five minutes. All you have to do is follow three easy steps! For only $13, this whitening solution is affordable and effective! No need for expensive dental procedures. Formulated with hydrogen peroxide, this system removes stains on teeth for a visibly whiter smile. In addition to the whitening gel, this kit includes a reusable dental mouth try for both top and bottom teeth and a stain guard post-rinse to lock in the whiteness with a protective layer of polymers.

Follow in the footsteps of your favorite Housewives and try Plus White for a whiter smile in just five minutes!

See it! Get the Plus White Premier Whitening System for just $13 at Amazon! Also available at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Plus White here and explore more oral care here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!