These No. 1 Bestselling Pants Nail the Khloe Kardashian Vibe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can always rely on the Kardashians for any type of fashion inspiration. There is one type of style they all seem to absolutely excel at though — cozy-chic. They manage to wear some of the comfiest looking clothes on the planet and make them look so good. The paparazzi is always waiting, and the famous sisters somehow always nail it!

Working with top designers and stylists certainly doesn’t hurt, but you don’t need either to nail the look on your own. All you really need is an Amazon account and a photo reference. This time around, our reference is Khloe Kardashian at nephew Psalm’s second birthday party, and these pants are what’s going into our shopping cart!

Get the Arolina Stretchy wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

In the original photos, Kardashian is posed with daughter True, wearing matching Dior prints. Kardashian kept it simple with a solid shade on top, but her wide leg pants were covered in a busy logo print. We adored the pants, but when we looked on Dior’s site, we weren’t thrilled by the idea of dropping a couple of thousand on them. That’s why we turned to Amazon.

Ultimately, we didn’t need Kardashian’s exact pants. We just needed something with a similar look and feel that we could style in the same type of way. We knew we succeeded when we found these number one bestselling Arolina pants. Their popularity and sheer number of reviews already prove their worth, but they also came in a great print for the look we were going for!

Get the Arolina Stretchy wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

These wide leg palazzo pants are very, very stretchy and have a wide, flattering waistband. They absolutely crush the cozy-chic vibe, especially when you see the faux welt pockets in back, instantly dressing them up. These are quickly going to become both your lazy day pants and your dinner party pants.

Of course, we plan on styling these pants like Kardashian with a solid long-sleeve top or bodysuit and sneakers, but on another day we may pair them with a cropped tee, while on another we might wear them with a silky cami and longline cardigan. We can rock them with a button-up shirt during the day and change to an off-the-shoulder blouse at night. So many outfit ideas!

Get the Arolina Stretchy wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Arolina here and check out more wide leg pants here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!