Fun Summer Read Alert! The Perfect Book to Enjoy With Your Kids

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the hardest parts of quarantining and spending more and more time at home over the past few months? Keeping the kids occupied, of course! Sure, it’s easy to plop ’em down on the sofa in front of an endless parade of screens — but sometimes quality time (and a quality book) is just the ticket.

Looking for a read that will keep the whole family enthralled from start to finish? Allow Us to introduce Kensington Kelly and the Mystery of the Missing Macaw. The children’s book, written by Kelly Roberts and illustrated by Elena Makansi, will take your little ones on a whimsical journey set at the world-famous Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California.

Pick up a copy of Kensington Kelly and the Mystery of the Missing Macaw from Amazon for $17! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

The plot synopsis is adorable: “Kensington Kelly is the Magnanimous Majesty of the Mission Inn and she lives in the suite named after her. She spends her days soaking in the spa beating Bill the Butler at backgammon and painting her nails pink, ballerina pink, rose pink, sunset pink and magenta. But one morning Josephine the Red Macaw bursts through her door with urgent news: Napoleon the Blue Macaw has gone missing! With a little help from her friends Josephine and Shuggie the King Charles Cavalier Cocker Spaniel Kensington Kelly will have to follow the trail of feathers high and low across the Inn to reunite Josephine and Napoleon.”

Think of Kensington Kelly as the West Coast’s answer to Eloise, the beloved literary figure associated with the Plaza Hotel. Kensington Kelly is inspired by Roberts’ real-life granddaughter, and there’s even a version of her suite at the actual hotel if you truly want to bring the book to life for your children!

Instead of handing your kids an iPad to play with this summer, join Kensington Kelly as she solves the mystery of the missing macaw — you’ll be glad you did!

Pick up a copy of Kensington Kelly and the Mystery of the Missing Macaw from Amazon for $17! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!