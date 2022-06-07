Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The thing with Us is that we’re always going to associate different types of skincare and beauty products with certain celebs. A-list influence plays a big role in our shopping experience, so we’re going to remember when someone like Kim Kardashian professes her love for a specific moisturizer, even when years have passed since.

When it comes to body products, we heavily trust in Kardashian. She has access to just about any beauty product on the planet, so we know what she chooses to use is going to be out of this world. The reality star has been very open about her experience with psoriasis, so we know her favorite products are going to be ultra-kind to skin. Her clear, glowy complexion proves it!

Get the Epicuren Discovery Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

In 2017, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of her (mostly empty!) bottle of Epicuren’s Kukui Coconut After Bath and Bulgarian Rose Otto. “My 2 fave products in the world!” she wrote, also tagging the brand. Luckily for all of us shoppers, the body moisturizer is still available to buy right on Amazon Prime!

This is an all-over body moisturizer made to be used daily after a bath or shower. It’s lightweight, but it goes heavy on the hydration. It contains exotic tropical oils blended with natural emollients to moisturize skin — while also leaving it smelling like tropical heaven!

This vegan, cruelty-free body lotion is made for all skin types. It comes from the brand’s Discovery line, “derived from pharmaceutical enzyme research performed for decades on severely damaged skin ranging from sun damage, burn victims, to other environmental and toxic exposures.” Basically, this isn’t just surface level skincare. There’s a reason it’s worthy of praise from beauty icons like Kardashian!

So, what do you say we try a little of this Epicuren moisturizing magic? Chances are it could soon become one of your “fave products in the world” too!

