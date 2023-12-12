Kim Kardashian Reportedly Loves This Kids’ Pajama Brand — Shop Here

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t believe in gatekeeping — and it’s one of the things we love most about her. The reality star and mogul is known for spilling the deets on her favorite things. From her go-to food picks to affordable skincare essentials, if there’s something Kardashian likes, she’s more than willing to share the news with Us.

Related: Kim Kardashian Reveals 'Long Fake Nails' Are the Secret to Helping Her Acne Kim Kardashian has no shortage of beauty tips, but this one may surprise you. In a Wednesday, October 4, interview with Bustle, the 42-year-old reality star opened up about her beauty routine and skin struggles, including how she deals with breakouts in her 40s. “I never thought I’d be getting acne in my 40s,” she […]

During a 2019 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the proud mama revealed that she loves celebrating the holiday season with her children. Along with morning piano serenades and the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve bash, Kardashian has also reportedly revealed her love of Little Navy Pajamas (as reported by Us — get the full scoop here!).

Get the Little Navy Personalized Pajama Set for just $50 at Little Navy! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Reflecting on her family’s annual celebration, the SKIMS founder said, “[It] was always this fun party that I just remember being friends, family, my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” she recalled. “[Now], we want it to be a place that we can just have fun [with] all of our friends.”

If you’re looking to take a page from Kardashian’s holiday playbook this year, head right over to Little Navy. The brand offers customized nightgowns, pajama sets and separates for parents and children alike. Families get to pick from eight festive prints and personalize them with their names. You can even snag a pajama bundle for little ones who can’t live without their blankie. The family-friendly PJs make for great holiday presents too!

Little Navy is also known for iconic collaborations with kid-friendly characters from Paw Patrol and Sesame Street. The brand has also an exclusive Little Me collab, where parents can can customize their marshmallowy squishes blankets, and a crinkle tag book on their children.

Treat your kiddos to a holiday season they won’t forget with adorable matching jammies from Little Navy. Be sure to act fast, so you can get them in time for the big day!

