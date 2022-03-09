Kim Kardashian’s Latest Casual Footwear Choice Is Shockingly Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.



Whenever we spot Kim Kardashian at a red carpet event or out and about in Los Angeles, we always expect her to be wearing the best of the best when it comes to her attire. It doesn’t matter if she’s rocking something that’s as basic as a pair of leggings — it’s safe to assume they’re from a prestigious (and wildly expensive) brand like Balenciaga.

But sometimes, the iconic style star keeps it affordable and accessible. Case in point: the latest sneakers the paparazzi snapped her in last month! She opted to wear a pair of classic Vans that you can pick up for yourself for just $65. These timeless shoes have been a staple for decades, and we can count Kardashian as their latest fan!

Get the Vans Old Skool Sneaker with free shipping for $65 at Nordstrom!



The shoes are made from canvas and were originally designed with skateboarders in mind. They have a super sleek look with a unique waffle sole at the bottom that’s meant to perfectly grip onto a skateboard. Plus, they boast a low profile that just grazes the ankles and have typical laces that run over the top of the feet. Even though these are technically skater shoes, they have totally taken on a life of their own since the first release, and seeing Kardashian style them for an afternoon out on the town is proof of that!

These shoes are ideal for everyday wear, and they can be teamed with tons of different looks. You can wear them like Kardashian did with black leggings and a black sweater for a pared-down vibe, or throw them on with a flowy floral dress to give your ensemble a touch of edge.

This specific Vans style is a nod back to the brand’s roots with the side stripe detail and contrast stitching. The black and white color combo is incredibly versatile, and above all else, these shoes were made for comfort. You can wear these sneakers for hours and hours knowing that your feet will feel fabulous all day long! We’ve always been a fan of these classic kicks, and with Kardashian’s stamp of approval, their style cred has officially skyrocketed.

