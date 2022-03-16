This Anti-Aging Neck Cream Is Sagging Skin’s Worst Nightmare — 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We focus so heavily on our skincare routine, but what about when it comes to our neck? The most it really gets is some leftover moisturizer we pull down toward our chest once our face has had enough. Our neck, however, has its own series of skincare issues that differ from other parts of the body. A special neck cream just for that area could be what your beauty regimen’s been missing!

Looking to lessen — or prevent — sagging, wrinkled skin on the neck and chest? Want to diminish the appearance of the dreaded “double chin” or “turkey neck”? This anti-aging, firming neck cream is ready to help! Even better? It’s 60% off right now!

Get the Kleem Organics Neck and Chest Firming Cream (originally $50) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This neck cream features a slew of powerful ingredients for an all-around improvement in your skin. Together they aim to target common issues including sagginess, uneven texture, dull tone and skin clarity, all while nourishing and hydrating the skin. You could find your jawline looking more sculpted as well!

Some of the ingredients in this cream include collagen, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, green tea extract, vitamin E and the anti-aging holy grail, retinol. A study from 2019 found that “wrinkles around the eyes and on the neck improved in individuals who used retinol for 8 weeks,” as reported by the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. Exactly the type of results we want to see!

Get the Kleem Organics Neck and Chest Firming Cream (originally $50) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This cream passes our test when it comes to effectiveness, but what about our other priorities? Yup, it nails those too! It’s vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, along with hypoallergenic, non-GMO and free of any artificial colors and fragrances!

You’ll want to use this cream at night after cleansing your skin. Kleem recommends applying a warm, moist towel or washcloth to your neck for three minutes before following up with the cream for maximum efficacy. Use gentle pressure to massage it into your neck using upward sweeping motions until absorbed. It’s that easy!

Get the Kleem Organics Neck and Chest Firming Cream (originally $50) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Kleem Organics here and check out other neck and décolleté moisturizers here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out our picks:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!