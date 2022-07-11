Grab Kris Jenner’s Favorite Cozy Slippers for Up to 58% Off: ‘So Chic!’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The busiest people in the world are also the ones who need to make sure their self-care game is perfectly on point. When you don’t have much time to sit back and relax, you need to maximize the time you do have. Momager extraordinaire, Kris Jenner, is obviously someone to look up to in this aspect of life!

Sure, Jenner is a top-tier A-lister who can grab any product she wants, but that doesn’t mean every single one of her picks is going to be out of budget for the rest of us. In fact, when she chooses to use something more affordable, we know for sure that it must be incredible. Take these slippers, for example!

Get the Dolce Vita Saydee Slipper (originally $60) for up to 58% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

When Jenner revealed her everyday self-care faves to daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s website, POOSH, we were so ready to start shopping. We were pumped to find these Dolce Vita slippers on her list, available on sale at Amazon!

“These slippers are my favorites to lounge around the house in,” Jenner said. “They’re soft, comfortable and so chic!”

The chicness is immediately apparent on these sophisticated slippers. They look like stylish, flat mules — but they have a fuzzy sherpa lining and upper to seriously crank up the coziness. They’re slip-on like you expect from most slippers, but they also have a square heel and a slightly rounded toe for a fashionable look!

Get the Dolce Vita Saydee Slipper (originally $60) for up to 58% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These vegan-friendly slippers were designed to be an “effortless reminder to treat yourself,” and we just adore everything about that sentiment. We also like that we can grab them in the Natural Plush shade or opt for one of our favorite patterns ever: leopard print!

One more fabulous thing about these elevated slippers is that they have hard bottoms, so you don’t have to solely reserve them for wearing around the house. You can take them outside too and make them an essential part of your outfit to go full comfy-chic!

Get the Dolce Vita Saydee Slipper (originally $60) for up to 58% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Dolce Vita here and check out more slippers here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more product recommendations? Shop more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!