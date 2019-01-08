If you’ve been looking to get a great deal on a pair of stylish and trendy new booties, this is your lucky day! Kristin Cavallari’s shoe line with Chinese Laundry offers a variety of gorgeous, great quality and affordable booties that can be worn to the office, the mall or even on your next date.

Even better, they’re on sale with a bonus offer! While many of the boots are already marked down, the brand is now offering a sweet BOGO deal. When you buy one pair of shoes, you get another pair for half off the already-discounted price tag using the coupon code “JANBOGO” — but only for a limited time.

There are so many great options, so let Us help narrow it down! Here are three shoe options from the deal that we think would make a fabulous addition to your closet!

Kane Slouch Booties

The Kristin Cavallari Kane Slouch Bootie will give you that extra sparkle you have been looking for. The stunning red suede booties will be your next favorite statement piece. The shoes feature a slouchy silhouette, a dramatic point-toe and extra leather cushioning for added comfort. With a 3.75-inch slim block heel, these will give you the perfect height, no matter what size you are!

These boho chic red booties could be worn year-round and would look great with your go-to denim jeans or leggings and a loose fitted blouse. If you wanted more of a girly feel, you could pair the shoes with a comfortable maxi dress and your favorite jean jacket.

Shoppers who purchased the show-stopping shoes said that the booties run true to size, are comfortable and are great to wear to work. Sizes available are currently running from 5.5 to 10 but the only color included in the sale is a beautiful burgundy red. The heels are normally sold at $170 but have the special price of more than half off at $80 for a limited time.

See It: Grab the Kristin Cavallari Kane Slouch Bootie for $80 at Chinese Laundry! Not a fan? See more Kristin Cavallari shoes on sale!

Starlight Booties

Tired of the same old black booties? The Kristin Cavallari Starlight Booties are the perfect spin-off of a traditional Chelsea boot. The modern, suede pointed toe shoe comes with gore inserts and a 4-inch sturdy block heel that will instantly elevate your outfit to the next level.

The booties would look amazing with any skirt of your preference, your favorite top, and a denim or leather jacket. You could also wear them with a pair of leggings, a white tee and your favorite cardigan for a more laid-back look.

Sizes available are currently running from 5.5 to 10 in olive and teal suede. Both colors are perfect for the fall and winter season, giving any outfit that pop of color that you can add to any one of your go-to outfits.

Shoppers have said the booties are extremely comfortable and can easily be worn standing for eight hours at a time, according to one hard-working hair stylist! Other reviews agreed that the shoes could be styled in many different ways and worn through different seasons. One common recommendation was to size up for extra room as the shoes can run a bit small. The heels are normally sold at $175 and are on sale for $80 but can be further discounted when you buy two!

See It: Grab the Kristin Cavallari Starlight Bootie for $80 at Chinese Laundry! Not your cup of tea? See more Kristin Cavallari shoes on sale!

Satine Booties

The Kristin Cavallari Satine Booties will become your next best friend! The gorgeous heeled boots capitalize on the fashionable whiteout bootie trend but at an affordable price. What makes them different is that they are designed with a brown wooden block heel that is not only comfortable but settled at the perfect height – 3.5 inches. The chic shoes also have a fun front zipper and a sleek arch that gives shoppers the opportunity to wear these babies in any environment they please!

These booties – currently available from sizes 6.5 to 9.5 – would look great with any shade of denim jeans but could be ensembled with dresses, skirts, and even leggings. Add a neutral colored sweater and complete your look with a matching white handbag and you’re ready to go. They could be worn for a girl’s night with your BFFs, date night, or to a work event.

Reviewers who have bought these shoes only had nice things to say! One shopper posted an enthusiastic review on the amazing quality of the boots and another said she is constantly getting compliments on them – explaining that even her boyfriend commented on how cool they look! The heels, which are normally sold at $175, are currently on sale for $80.

See It: Grab the Kristin Cavallari Satine Bootie for $80 at Chinese Laundry! Not your cup of tea? See more Kristin Cavallari shoes on sale!

