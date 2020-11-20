Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Right now, most of us are focused on typical cold weather accessories: scarves, gloves and beanies. Beanies are great, and we’ve seen Kristin Cavallari wear them again and again this year, but as the star herself demonstrated, sometimes you need to switch things up every once in a while.

Whether you need to protect your eyes and skin from the sun or are simply looking for a different type of accessory to instantly elevate your outfit, a fedora is the way to go, and it works for year-round wear. Cavallari recently posted a photo wearing one, and we fell in love fast…only to have our excitement come to a screeching halt when we saw the $230 price tag. But we knew what to do. We searched until we found one just like it on Amazon — for under $20!

Get the Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Cavallari’s mirror selfie, which she posted to her OUTFiTS Instagram Highlight, shows her being photobombed by her daughter, Saylor. Simply adorable. Speaking of adorable — KC’s outfit! She wore a white long-sleeve tee with thumbholes, mid-wash jeans and brown boots, topping the look off with her fedora and some golden jewelry, as expected of her.

If you want to recreate this outfit or create a chic look of your own, this Lisianthus fedora is going to deliver those same vibes. It’s such a great find in general. It’s a number one bestseller with a truly incredible number of reviews, and there are even over 20 colors to choose from!

This fedora has a classic, teardrop-shaped crown with a 2 ¾-inch brim. Sitting atop this brim is a skinny, buckled belt. If you actually want to adjust the fit though, take a look inside to find the ribbon, which you can tighten or loosen to get a truly customized fit. You’ll also find a sweatband on the interior, ready to wick away moisture at a moment’s notice! The cotton-blend material is lightweight and breathable though, so sweat shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Keep things simple like KC with a tee and jeans when styling this hat, or go in another direction with a moto jacket and midi dress. We’re definitely picturing it with a wide leg jumpsuit too. And with leggings and a sweater. We’ll stop now, though the outfit ideas are swirling inside our head!

