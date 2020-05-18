Kristin Cavallari’s Go-To Mask for Clear Summer Skin Is $23 at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are so, so ready to leave all of the dryness and rough patches behind for the next handful of months. Who’s with Us? It’s like a dream come true. Well…until it isn’t. We were so excited to be rid of our winter skin problems that we forgot just how bad our summer skin problems could be!

Oil, sunburn, sweat…the heat isn’t necessarily our skin’s friend. We need to make sure we have a secret weapon on hand to use specifically for when the temperatures and humidity start to rise. For many of us, that means switching from sheet masks to a clay mask. And for Kristin Cavallari, it means specifically switching to this one from Fresh!

Get the Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask for just $23 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sold out? Try another Fresh mask for clear summer skin!

When Cavallari spoke to Byrdie about her beauty routine, she didn’t hold back on the product recommendations. We were most interested in her summer secrets though, considering we’re on the verge of entering the season. When asked about beauty rituals she looks forward to, she explained that whenever she had alone time at home, it was time for a self-care session. She would take a bath and apply a face mask — “a clay mask by Fresh during the summer” — listing this Umbrian Clay one specifically!

This mask is actually more than a mask. It’s also a deep cleanser and a spot treatment, making it a multifunctional must-have. Its main ingredient, umbrian clay, has a high mineral content that may help purify and clarify your skin, while sandalwood oil, chamomile flower and lavender water may calm your complexion. Skin may end up softer, smoother, soothed and more supple — all of our favorite “S” words!

How do you use this French-made skincare essential? It depends. To use it as a mask, apply it to clean skin and rinse after three to five minutes. To use it as a spot treatment, dab it onto problem areas and rinse after it’s fully dried. To use it as a deep cleanser, apply it to damp skin, massaging it in and rinsing. It’s for all skin types, and it’s free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates — so go for it!

This mask is creeping up on 200 reviews at Nordstrom, and shoppers say it’s a total “blemish blaster,” clearing up their skin after just one use. They say it’s a perfect choice to “tame the oil and soothe the rough patches” you can’t stand, and that it’s even “a great product for people who have sensitive skin.” Their complexion now looks “absolutely gorgeous,” and they can claim with certainty that it “100000% does the job”! We would have taken 100%, but hey, even better!

