Try the Workout Kristin Cavallari Says Will ‘Kick Your Butt’

Kristin Cavallari is feeling like the star she is. With three kids, a fashion and skincare empire, a Laguna Beach podcast and so much more to worry about, it can be hard for someone like the former reality star to stay on top of self-care and health.

We know she’s an expert at preparing healthy food in the kitchen, as she’s written multiple cookbooks, but we recently also learned a little more about Cavallari’s current fitness routine and how it’s changed her life for the better. We have to say, we were inspired!

Get the MaxiClimber Vertical Climber (originally $224) for just $199.50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Cavallari spoke with Us on June 25 at the Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty Pool Party, revealing where she is with her body image and wellness journey. While she was “shocked at how thin” she once was, she’s now feeling her strongest after gaining muscle. “I’m not trying to lose weight,” she said. She works with a trainer, usually three times a week, to maintain her muscle, but she works out on her own as well!

“Usually, I’ll work out and maybe do 30 minutes of a VersaClimber [on a fourth day],” she said, “which will also kick your butt, man.” The VersaClimber is a vertical cardio climbing machine that provides a full-body workout with zero impact on your ankles and knees. There are different models, but the absolute cheapest one is still a whopping $2,295. Eep! It’s not about the brand though, right? It’s about the mechanics of the machine and the results. And so, we found other options out there!

This MaxiClimber is an Amazon Prime find with tons and tons of amazing reviews and a much nicer price tag. It’s even on sale for under $200 right now! It’s easy to use but majorly heavy on the burn, letting you shed calories and tone muscles all at once. It’s for all fitness levels, and it’s height-adjustable, so yes, it will almost definitely work for you!

The MaxiClimber even comes with an accompanying app you can download for free so you can follow coach-led classes as you work out. And when you’re done for the day? Fold it up and store it away!

