Kyle Richards Called These No. 1 Bestselling Heels ‘Super Cute’ — Under $50

Your summer wardrobe might be missing one very important thing. We know you’ve got the regular sandals covered, and we know you’re always on the lookout for great basic tanks and comfortable denim shorts, but when it comes to staying stylish in warmer weather, elevated footwear can make a world of difference.

A chic pair of heeled sandals is so, so important for not only wedding season, but for daily life too! Real Housewives star Kyle Richards loves this pair, especially, because of its versatility!

Get The Drop Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal for just $49.90 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Richards recently went live with Amazon for Prime Day 2022 to feature her favorite products. Prime Day might be over now, but you can still shop her (seriously affordable) faves. She featured these nude heels from The Drop, pointing out their wide, semi-block heel.

“They’re comfortable, and you can wear them with dresses, jeans, shorts, whatever — and you can run all over the place [in them], because they’re low enough, and you’re not like, you know, killing yourself to look cute in a heel, which I love.”

She went on to call them “super cute,” and we obviously agree. How awesome is it that they come in 21 variations? We’re not only talking differences in color but in texture and style as well. Go from a soft microsuede upper to a metallic pink, or go for clear, studded or even embossed straps!

These are slip-on heels, so no need to worry about bending down to buckle them. They’re backless and simply have two skinny straps across the vamp and toes, keeping your feet mostly exposed. Perfect for summer weather! We just adore the ‘90s vibe of the square toe too.

So, definitely wear these heels with your favorite cocktail dress, but don’t forget to try them out with a crop top and paperbag waist shorts, or a cami and ripped jeans. They’re already under $50, but their value just manages to climb higher and higher the more ways you wear them!

