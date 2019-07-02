Drop Everything! This Kylie Cosmetics Kit Is Half Off for a Limited Time!





Okay, don’t freak out, but also . . . definitely freak out! Kylie Cosmetics is having a huge sale at Ulta right now! Six different palettes from the brand are currently half off their original price for a very limited time, and we’re screaming just a bit. Okay, we’re screaming a lot!

The best deal out of these six palettes is totally the Momager Kit, if you ask Us. It not only includes a 12-shade eyeshadow palette, but it also includes a liquid lipstick to match! Plus, it’s inspired by everyone’s favorite momager, Kylie Jenner’s business-savvy and ever-loving mother, Kris Jenner herself!

See it: Get the Kylie Cosmetics Momager Kit (originally $49) for just $25 exclusively at Ulta Beauty for a limited time!

We knew this limited-edition Kris Kollection palette was going to be a winner even before we opened it up. The case is adorned with an illustration of the famous momager, as well as her signature. We smiled even harder when we opened up the case to find everyone’s favorite quote: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!”

This palette contains 12 pressed powder shadows, and with their powers combined, we can create the perfect smokey eye, whether we’re recreating a Kris Jenner beauty moment or experimenting to create our very own. They come in three different finishes, some matte, some satin and some metallic, and they’re all named after something that relates to Jenner. For example, there’s Vodka Tonic, a shimmery, rosy pink, as well as Does it Come in Black, which is obviously a matte black!

The accompanying lipstick in this set is the Todd Kraines Velvet Liquid Lipstick, which is a muted peach nude that will pair beautifully with whatever eye look we craft with the palette. With a Kylie Jenner lip and a Kris Jenner gaze, we’re about to take our makeup routine to the next level!

For something super smokey, we can work I’m Watching You, a slate grey with a pearlescent shimmer, into our crease and across our lid. We can then take Does it Come in Black and build it up on the outer corner of our upper lid, lining the outside half of our bottom lid as well, sticking closely to the lash line. Bring them together on the outer V of the eye. We can then use Gorgeous on the inner corner of both our top and bottom lid, blending it out toward the center. Then take a bit of Haters, dotting it on the very inner corner of each eye and highlighting the brow bone!

For a more romantic daytime look, we can work It’s an Emergency into our crease and across our lid. Take Impressed and build that up on the outer corner. We can then take Vodka Tonic and dust it across the lid, packing it heavier onto the inner corner of the eye. Feel free to use Haters again to add a little extra highlight to the eye and brow bone!

The potential looks go on and on with these “gorgeous and blendable” colors, as one reviewer put it. This kit has a $58 value, but we can score it right now for less than half of that, so we owe it to ourselves to make some magic happen with it!

