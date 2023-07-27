Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

La Mer is known as the standard in luxury skincare. Founded in the 1960s, La Mer pioneered the use of sea kelp and bio-fermentation in skincare products. In the decades since, it’s become the go-to brand for beauty lovers and celebrities alike — with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Beyoncé as just a few examples of the high-wattage stars who have used their products.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is always a fabulous time to score La Mer exclusives on deep discount, and this year’s iteration has been no exception. Trust Us — one of the best deals across the sale’s beauty section is the La Mer Reset Regimen Skincare set, which offers four essential La Mer skincare products along with a sleek cosmetics bag for just $95 (usually $143).

Get the La Mer Reset Regimen Skincare Set for just $95 (was $143) at Nordstrom!

Was $143 On Sale: $95 You Save 34% See it!

The La Mer Reset Regimen Skincare Set includes four amazing skincare scores from the famous brand: Cleansing Foam, The Treatment Lotion, Renewal Oil and Crème De La Mer. Let’s take a trip through all the benefits this set offers, shall we?

First, we have the Cleansing Foam. This delicate foam purifies and revitalizes skin, cleaning off any remnants of the day (or the night before). Then, time to moisturize with The Treatment Lotion. “The Treatment” hydrates, energizes and preps skin for further care or creating a lovely makeup look. Next is the Renewal Oil, which promises to nourish and soften skin for an instant glow. And finally, Crème de La Mer, the literal crème de la crème, which helps heal dryness with deep moisture. All together, this limited-edition set is an ideal treatment for drier skin to deeply hydrate and bring the signature La Mer glow to skin — and can be easily store in the cute aqua-colored branded cosmetics bag the set comes with!

Get the La Mer Reset Regimen Skincare Set for just $95 (was $143) at Nordstrom!

Was $143 On Sale: $95 You Save 34% See it!

Each of the products has hundreds of fans on the La Mer website, where shoppers give these lotions and potions perfect five-star ratings. Of the Crème de la Mer, which has nearly 6,000 glowing reviews on the brand’s site, one user wrote, “I can say for me there are no other moisturizers that can be this magic as crème de la Mer! My face is like renewed and regenerated, skin is smoother and not bumpy.” Another added, “Such a great product! A little goes a long way. Always look forward to doing my morning and evening ritual! The product works, plain and simple. It does everything it claims to do and more!”

Regarding The Treatment Lotion, fans especially love the product’s moisturizing and hydrating properties. “This watery lotion makes my skin feel so good,” said one reviewer. “It feels like someone has lightly misted my face but it doesn’t feel sweaty or wet. My skin immediately glows and it lasts all day long. I love the light, clean scent also. The bottle is glass and it has a drip stopper so you can dispense just the right amount.” Another review gushed, “I am obsessed with this product. It is lightweight and my skin never feels greasy using this. The texture is amazing. I used this after I cleansed my face and can’t get enough.”

Be sure to snap up the La Mer Reset Regimen Skincare Set at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now — before this stellar deal is officially gone for good!

See it: Get the La Mer Reset Regimen Skincare Set for just $95 (was $143) at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Shop all Beauty Exclusives in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: