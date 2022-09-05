13 of the Best Labor Day Fashion Deals — Take Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Labor Day is one of the best shopping holidays of the year — without a doubt! It comes at a perfect time too, as we’re always on the hunt for new clothing and fashion accessories as the seasons change.

If you’re looking for some serious Labor Day fashion deals, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve listed out 13 of the best below!

Best Sweat-Proof Clothing: Numi

Best Disney Deal: Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry

Best Variety of Jewelry: Sterling Forever

Best Eco-Friendly Clothing: tentree

Best Shapewear: Leonisa

Best Comfy Sneakers: Allbirds

Best Lifewear: Girlfriend Collective

Best Boho-Chic Fashion: Anthropologie

Best Everyday Lingerie: Lively

Best Activewear: Reebok

Best Silicone Rings: QALO

Best Dresses: ASTR The Label

Best Sandals: TKEES

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!