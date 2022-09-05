13 of the Best Labor Day Fashion Deals — Take Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Labor Day is one of the best shopping holidays of the year — without a doubt! It comes at a perfect time too, as we’re always on the hunt for new clothing and fashion accessories as the seasons change.
If you’re looking for some serious Labor Day fashion deals, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve listed out 13 of the best below!
Best Sweat-Proof Clothing: Numi
- Take up to 40% off sweat-proof undershirts and more — sitewide! August 26-31!
Best Disney Deal: Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry
- Take 20% off select Disney jewelry styles from September 2 to October 15!
Best Variety of Jewelry: Sterling Forever
- Take an extra 35% off sale items with code END35 from August 29 to September 5!
Best Eco-Friendly Clothing: tentree
- Take an extra 10% off all sale items from September 1-5!
Best Shapewear: Leonisa
- Take 30% off purchases of $129.99+, 25% off purchases $99.99+ or 20% off purchases of $79.99+ from August 30 to September 5!
Best Comfy Sneakers: Allbirds
- Take up to 40% off from August 31 to September 6!
Best Lifewear: Girlfriend Collective
- Take 15% off sitewide and take up to an additional 60% off on sale styles from September 1-5!
Best Boho-Chic Fashion: Anthropologie
- Get additional savings on products already on sale from August 31 to September 5!
Best Everyday Lingerie: Lively
- Save 15% sitewide with code CREW15 from September 1-8!
Best Activewear: Reebok
- Take 40% off select items with code BTSEXCLUSIVE until September 6!
Best Silicone Rings: QALO
- Take 25% off all rings from September 2-5!
Best Dresses: ASTR The Label
- Take 30% off from September 1 to September 6!
Best Sandals: TKEES
- Take up to 70% off on assorted styles through September 6!
