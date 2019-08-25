Best Labor Day Ever — This Michael Kors Crossbody Is Only $50!





Labor Day is one of the best holidays ever. It’s still warm enough outside for a final trip to the beach and, more importantly, basically every retailer is having a can’t-miss sale. Online shopping while sunbathing near the ocean? We’re there. Especially while this crazy Macy’s Sale is going on!

Macy’s is offering 25% to 50% off sitewide for Labor Day weekend, with an extra 10% to 20% off select items, but we found what actually might be the best deal on the entire site. How does 60% off a top designer bag sound?

That’s right, we can snag this Michael Kors crossbody for nearly $80 off, and we refuse to miss out. Shoppers who already have theirs are calling it one of their “best purchase decisions ever,” currently and forever “obsessed.” Multiple reviewers declared it was the “perfect size” for everyday wear, some even listing out everything they can fit into it. One shopper, who owns three of these bags, said they fit their “cell phone, cards, cash, lip gloss, lipstick, change, receipts, keycard” and more into theirs — all at once!

This bag is made of a rich leather in a gorgeous purple-pink shade called Pale Lilac. This floral shade works gorgeously for spring and summer, but because of its muted quality, it also mixes well with icy and dark shades for fall and winter! It features silver-tone hardware, including the adorable “MK” logo embellishment sitting at the bottom of the opening flap!

This bag is a crossbody, but it doesn’t always have to be. The skinny strap is not only adjustable, but detachable, so if we’re heading to a nice event, we can use this bag as a clutch instead, or if we need a bigger bag for an occasion, we can use this one as a wallet and stick it inside to bring with us!

This bag has a hidden snap closure, and on the inside, we’ll find a smooth lining, as well as an interior zip pocket, 5 slip pockets and 11 credit card slots. We told you it would make a great wallet! The pockets don’t end there, though. Look back on the outside to find an exterior phone pocket on the back that can fit up to an iPhone 7 or 8 Plus! Shoppers love the convenience of not having to open up their bag every time they want to put their phone down. It helps them from constantly losing it, too, something we know we’re guilty of!

This Michael Kors bag is a must have for traveling light, whether we’re taking a trip around the world or simply a trip to the mall. Carrying around a crossbody like this is honestly so freeing, and because we’ll have less weight on us, we’ll be able to carry more souvenirs and shopping bags! Win.

The best part is, this bag will pretty much go with anything. The Pale Lilac shade is essentially an upgraded neutral, and we’re already digging through our makeup bag to find a lip color, and a nail color, so we can match with it! Twins!

Not your style? Check out more from Michael Kors here and other bags on sale at Macy’s here! Macy’s Labor Day sale ends September 2, 2019.

