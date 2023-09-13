Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The eyes can be the most striking or inviting elements of the face, but they can also be the epicenter of visible signs of aging — from puffiness and eye bags, to dark undereye circles, crow’s feet and more. Is it possible to try and turn back the clock even after these aging indicators start popping up?

The short answer? Yes! Long answer? Well, you’ll have to scroll on for that — but let’s just say, if you’re willing to make an investment up front, you might soon see plumper, firmer, smoother and softer skin after just a few applications of this particular eye cream we’ve discovered…

Get the Lancôme Rénergie Eye Cream at Amazon now!

Lancôme Rénergie Eye Cream is especially made for combatting the visible signs of aging, including dark circles, eye bags and fine lines. How does it manage this tricky feat? With a few skin-loving ingredients, of course: hyaluronic acid, linseed extract and even caffeine! Hyaluronic acid is a naturally-occurring molecule known to enhance moisture retention and hydration, which can be difficult as skin ages. With more hydration comes plumper, smoother skin, so it’s always important to keep your ‘dermis quenched. Linseed extract has anti-aging properties that help target visible signs of aging, and caffeine works for your skin similarly to how it works in your morning cup of Joe — giving everything a boost, and accelerating how the eye cream turns back the hands of time.

To get the maximum usefulness out of the Lancôme Rénergie Eye Cream, it’s suggested to apply it twice daily — in the morning and at night after cleansing the face and applying serums, ideally by using a gentle patting motion around the undereye, brow bone, and crow’s feet regions. It can even be used under makeup!

Shoppers across the internet love Lancôme Rénergie Eye Cream, calling it a “must have,” especially for “mature eyes.” One Amazon shopper shared, “Since I have extremely sensitive skin, I am careful when selecting skincare products, particularly eye creams. This eye cream works well for me and has not caused any sensitivity issues. It glides on smoothly, absorbs quickly and has little to no discernible scent. Because it absorbs quickly, it’s easy to use under makeup and makes my under-eye concealer glide on easier than usual.” The reviewer added, “I have “mature” eyes and tend to get deep ugly dark circles particularly when I am tired. It’s bad enough to be tired, but I sure don’t want to look it. I have tried a lot of different eye creams, and this is one of the best I have used. It minimizes the puffiness and visibly reduces the dark circles so it’s a winner in my book.”

Though some noted that the cream is “pricey,” many said that each application only takes a tiny bit and the container will last a long time. “It is on the expensive side, but a little really goes a long way and I think this jar would last a while,” noted one 5-star fan, adding, “The combination of ingredients does help to plump skin which can give the appearance of reduced fine lines and puffiness.” A similar-minded shopper agreed, “It is an expensive cream, but fortunately a small dab goes a long way, especially when applying to small areas of the face… This is the most moisturizing eye or face cream of any brand that I’ve ever tried. I’ve been using it on a consistent basis for several weeks and I am starting to see a reduction in the appearance of those fine under eye creases/wrinkles as well as the darker circles.”

Treat yourself by grabbing your own Lancôme Rénergie Eye Cream on Amazon now, and see the difference even a little dab will do.

