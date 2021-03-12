We Found Baby Blue Slippers Similar to Lauren Bushnell’s $60 Pair for $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The warmer weather is coming back, which means sandal season is upon Us. We’re likely to give our chunky winter boots a rest, but just because it’s hot outside doesn’t mean we have to abandon our cozy slippers! We merely have to switch up our style to suit the sun-soaked months.

A perfect example of slippers we should be all wearing right now came courtesy of Lauren Bushnell‘s Instagram. We spotted her rocking one of our favorite slipper looks — but her exact pair cost a pretty penny at $60. The good news? We found a nearly identical option for just $17 on Amazon!

Get the Millffy Women’s Comfy Cozy Fur Slippers for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

How adorable are slippers with fuzzy criss-cross straps? Once we saw the former Bachelor contestant wearing them, we knew it was only a matter of time before we bought our own. She went for a baby blue pair, which is one of our favorite hues — so we found these super affordable slippers from Millffy that fit the bill!

While these may not be the exact same shade as the 31-year-old’s fabulous footwear find, they’re certainly close enough. It’s all about the overall aesthetic and feel of the slippers, which reviewers are raving about on Amazon!

Shoppers say that the quality you receive for the price is unparalleled. They fit flawlessly and are oh-so-comfy. These slippers are ideal for the toasty spring and summer because they don’t fully wrap around your feet — they still give your toes room to breathe. No sticky (or stinky) feet here!

This pair doesn’t just come in the blue shade — there are tons of other options available! If you’re not digging the color we’ve highlighted but want the same vibe, check out all of other options available now. We promise that you’re going to find a pair that’s practically made for you!

