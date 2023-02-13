Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So many lash growth treatments promise to leave you with longer, thicker and fuller hairs which resemble the benefits of expensive extensions. But do these actually work? We’ll leave that up to the savviest of shoppers to decide.

According to reviewers who have searched far and wide, this serum from LeVaye is seriously the real deal! In fact, many who have tried similar products on the market say this is the one that did the trick — and enthusiastically note it’s worth the money.

Get the LeVaye Cosmetics Show Lash Eyelash Serum for $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

You may be wondering what sets this lash serum apart from other treatments. One of our first places to look is usually the list of ingredients, but in this instance, it’s the reviews which convinced Us to take the plunge. Self-proclaimed skeptics who took a chance on this serum say they’re truly shocked by the results received from regular use. Not only does it reportedly work, it does so in a jiffy! One reviewer claims they noticed their lashes improving in just two weeks, which is record speed in our eyes. With that level of progress, we can only imagine how far your lashes can go in two, three or four months!

Get the LeVaye Cosmetics Show Lash Eyelash Serum for $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This serum has also been clinically tested, and 97% of users note they saw longer, fuller and more beautiful lashes after a three month period. In terms of directions, you apply the serum once per day like you would a liquid eyeliner — and each bottle is designed to last up to four months. Conveniently, this is the precise time it takes for the formula to demonstrate its maximum potential. That’s an excellent detail to remember, because when you’re spending a nice chunk of change on an item like a lash serum, you don’t want to worry about making a repeat purchase a few weeks later. With that in mind, this could ultimately be a bang-for-your-buck serum which accomplishes what it sets out to do. Hello, long lashes!

See it: Get the LeVaye Cosmetics Show Lash Eyelash Serum for $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from LeVaye and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!