Extended Cyber Week! Shop Select Styles From Levi’s — Up to 30% Off!





Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday came and went this year doesn’t mean that all of the sales have ended! Discounts and deals have extended way into the post-Thanksgiving week, and we couldn’t be more thrilled!

One of the best sales that we’ve come across is happening right now at Levi’s. They are offering up a slew of products for up to 30% off right now! Levi’s may just be the most iconic jeans around — and everyone needs to have at least one pair in their wardrobes! If you’re looking to pick up your first pair or want to upgrade your current version, then this is the perfect time to shop! We’ve picked out three products that seriously caught our eye to help you sift through all of the deals. Happy shopping!

These Figure-Flattering Jeans

Get the 312 Shaping Slim Women’s Jeans (originally $60) on sale for just $40 at Levi’s, now through December 7, 2019!

These jeans are a true knockout. They’re a mid-rise pair that have some stretch to them, and they’re cut with a slim leg that looks great on virtually everyone. The best part? This pair feature an innovative tummy-slimming panel for some added shapewear support and are designed to contour your curves for the most flattering fit. You can choose between four different colors — from a super light wash to black! These jeans are classic and an absolute closet essential.

This Cozy Wrap

Get the Plaid Wrap (originally $50) on sale for just $34 at Levi’s, now through December 7, 2019!

This wrap just screams fall and winter — and we want it in our closets ASAP! It comes in a classic red multicolored plaid print and is slightly fringed at the ends. It perfectly combines rustic and preppy vibes with elegance. All we can say is that it’s definitely perfection! Wear it lounging around your house, over your favorite jacket or even as an oversized scarf!

These Funky Mom Jeans

Get the Exposed Button Mom Women’s Jeans (originally $70) on sale for just $50 at Levi’s, now through December 7, 2019!

Mom jeans are fantastic, and we have a particular affinity for this pair. We love the exposed front-button closure detailing that reveal silver hardware buttons — and the high-waist cut is seriously flattering. These jeans are made to cinch at the waist and have a looser fit around the hip and thigh area. They come in two different washes — a medium blue jean color and a washed-out dark grey color. These are the perfect jeans to wear with cropped shirts — or with a number of different tops tucked into them!

Not the style you’re shopping for Check out all of the Cyber Week sale items available at Levi’s here!

