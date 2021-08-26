These Lounge and Activewear Pieces Are So Silky-Soft — Up to $35 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that our loungewear and activewear collections have grown exponentially over the past year or so. We practically live in our comfy clothes 24/7! We’re always game to add more to our current stock, and that’s where Lezat can come in handy.

The pieces from their line are seriously super soft, and they happen to have a slew of sleek essentials on sale for amazing prices. We picked out a few of our absolute favorites for you to shop right now — you can score up to $35 off! Keep scrolling to check out what we’re currently obsessed with!

This Twist-Hem Tank Top

Tanks like this one aren’t just great for lounging — they can be teamed with some high-waisted jeans or shorts for a casual day on the town!

Get the Gabby Twist Tank – Black (originally $28) on sale for just $25, available from Lezat!

This Full Lounge Jumpsuit

If you’re looking for a all-in-one lounge outfit, this jumpsuit is the winner!

Get the Claire Tank Jumpsuit – Black (originally $90) on sale for just $55, available from Lezat!

This Tie-Dye Jumpsuit

If you want the same jumpsuit lounge look but also need something more fun and vibrant, go for this tie-dye option!

Get the Claire Tank Jumpsuit – Pastel Tie Dye (originally $90) on sale for just $55, available from Lezat!

This Henley Top

This top is as soft as marshmallows, and you can pair it with the matching joggers if you’re looking for a complete lounge set!

Get the Liza Cozy Henley – Dusty Blue Chambray (originally $45) on sale for just $18, available from Lezat!

These Cozy Joggers

You’ll feel like you’re on cloud nine when you slip into these joggers. Hello, cozy night in!

Get the Liza Cozy Jogger – Heather Grey (originally $45) on sale for just $18, available from Lezat!

These Essential Biker Shorts

These shorts have a minimalist, clean design which we love. You can wear them for workouts or style them for a cute athleisure look!

Get the Lana Biker Short – Marine (originally $45) on sale for just $30, available from Lezat!

This Windbreaker-Style Dress

This is such an amazing top to throw on over biker shorts or leggings if it’s raining outside and you want to stay dry!

Get the Abby Windbreaker Hoodie Dress – White (originally $88) on sale for just $55, available from Lezat!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the lounge and activewear on sale and shop the entire collection from Lezat here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!