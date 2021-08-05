LifeToGo Has Your Family Covered for Back-to-School Season

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Back-to-school shopping has changed. It’s no longer about tablets, pens, backpacks, notebooks, chargers and cell phones. Well, it’s still important to have those items on lock — but it’s also about protecting your child’s heath, whether masks are mandated in their school or not. One way to do that is by helping to support their immune system with vitamins and other nutrients.

That’s where LifeTo Go’s Immunity drink mix may help.* The blend of vitamin C, elderberry, zinc, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 optimize your immune system to maximize the body’s defenses. All you do is mix it in a glass of water and sip your way to better health (no one can resist the pink lemonade taste either). And the same ingredients can be found in their gummies as well. When the students in your home go back to school, make sure LifeToGo goes with them. Read on for three helpful products below!

This Immunity-Boosting Drink Mix

A solid option to have on hand for the whole family, this mix could be the saving grace you need to fend off pesky colds as the kids return to school.

Shop the Immunity + Vitamin Drink Mix — 30-Pack for just $15.99 at LifeToGo!

These Popular Face Masks

Masks are clearly not going anywhere, and having disposable options at the ready may be a wise decision.

Shop face masks at LifeToGo now!

These Immunity-Boosting Gummies

If you prefer your immunity-boosting products in gummy form, LifeToGo also has you covered!

Shop immunity-boosting gummies at LifeToGo now!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!